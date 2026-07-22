Interesting and Humour - page 402

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It's not a duel. It's a divorce :)
 
Silent:
It's not a duel. It's a duel :)

And divorce isn't a duel according to you? A duel of the brains, in the wild, deception is as effective as teeth and speed.

Especially since the rules are set for everyone, so it's a pure duel of who's who.

 
Urain:

Isn't divorce a duel? A duel of the brain; in the wild, deception is as effective as teeth and speed.

The more so, the rules are set for everyone, so it's a pure duel of who's who.

A duel is something noble, with an open mind.

There's not even any volume here :)

The rules are, like, for everyone... Are you in a pre-trading session?

Everything in the world is relative.

 
Urain:

give a formal definition of a trend :)


This is a provocation
 
Silent:

A duel is something noble, an open-armed duel.

There's not even a volume here :)

The rules are, like, for everyone... Are you in a pre-trading session?

Everything in the world is relative.

All right, here's one without the gep in the pre-trade session.


 
Mischek:
It's a provocation.
The devil's got it figured out :)
 
 
Detecting a trend in a trending or counter-trending system is the cruelest thing in life)
 
Urain:

Dear traders, before drafting the ToR, look at the picture and give a formal definition of a trend :)

This is for the "recommendations for customers" article - here https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/6669
 
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