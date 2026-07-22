Interesting and Humour - page 402
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It's not a duel. It's a duel :)
And divorce isn't a duel according to you? A duel of the brains, in the wild, deception is as effective as teeth and speed.
Especially since the rules are set for everyone, so it's a pure duel of who's who.
Isn't divorce a duel? A duel of the brain; in the wild, deception is as effective as teeth and speed.
The more so, the rules are set for everyone, so it's a pure duel of who's who.
A duel is something noble, with an open mind.
There's not even any volume here :)
The rules are, like, for everyone... Are you in a pre-trading session?
Everything in the world is relative.
give a formal definition of a trend :)
A duel is something noble, an open-armed duel.
There's not even a volume here :)
The rules are, like, for everyone... Are you in a pre-trading session?
Everything in the world is relative.
All right, here's one without the gep in the pre-trade session.
It's a provocation.
Dear traders, before drafting the ToR, look at the picture and give a formal definition of a trend :)