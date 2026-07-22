Interesting and Humour - page 1266
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absolute crap - made up by someone who has nothing to do with programming
Oh, come on, you're shitting me.
Take Peter. That's a creative city for sure.
"♪ The dance of the concrete slabs ♪
Some bullshit is being written here by professional coders, when will they stop writing bullshit?
Usually when "Expert", "Coder", "Pro" says "Me da me", you end up with "boogeyman's butt" after measuring the pips.
Something about the-experience of the-team-work I hear more than once.
Bolkonsky, do you want to make a scandal? Is your ulcer already healed or do you want to make it worse?
Usually when "Expert", "Coder", "Pro" says "Me da me", you end up with a "boogeyman's butt" after measuring the pips.
It's not for you to judge.
That's it. Shit. I've been deciphered.
Retirement. Incomplete pension. Teeth on the shelf.
"A group of professional trolls have settled on both sites under the common nickname of bears, joined by a group of citizens. All together engaged in trolling all things Russian and never anything overseas. Look at the number of posts by the mishka. That number of posts takes time, often preparation,..."
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum
Good night