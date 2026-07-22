Interesting and Humour - page 1644

New comment
 

Lent of kindness and love

 
 
 

Not a very large article :

Life cycle theory based on I. Adizes and the Russian reality




The problem of organisations surviving in a rapidly changing environment is very acute in all developed countries. It is no less acute in Russia, which is in transition from a planned and dictatorial economy to a market economy. With all the peculiarities inherent in the Russian situation, the experience accumulated in the West in the field of organisational behaviour and development research should not be discounted. This paper discusses the popular theory of life cycles of business organisations proposed by the American researcher I. Adizes in the late 1980s, and its applicability to companies and firms operating in Russia.

 
 
 
 
 
 
1...163716381639164016411642164316441645164616471648164916501651...4979
New comment