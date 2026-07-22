Interesting and Humour - page 4457
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I have a reservation. From the army.)
Graphene will protect you. Maybe.
Now a cat has jumped onto the table. It can stand, sit and lie down. If in terms of standing and lying down she somehow fits into the vertical-horizontal logic, then sitting is a new property. She sits on her heel. Now a bird has sat on the table. It sits on the table, but it sits on its feet! Although it's supposed to be standing. But it can't stand at all! But if we kill the poor bird and make a stuffed animal, it will be standing on the table!
It may seem that sitting is an attribute of a living thing, but a boot on its foot sits too, though it is not alive, and it has nothing to sit on! So, go and understand: what is standing, what is lying and what is sitting.
And we are still surprised that foreigners think our language is complicated...
There is a table in front of us. There is a glass and a fork on the table. What are they doing? The glass is standing and the fork is lying down...
A vocal coach at the conservatoire - a young, charming, sexy diva - has put on a student's voice. But, following the rules of the Russian language,
it would be wrong to say that the student's voice stands. On the other hand, it is quite likely that during a class with such a teacher, the student has...
In short, standing can be something that has not been put up before... and vice versa. :)
A vocal coach at the conservatoire - a young, charming, sexy diva - has put on a student's voice. But, following the rules of the Russian language,
it would be wrong to say that the student's voice is set. On the other hand, it is quite likely that during a class with such an instructor, the student has...
In short, standing can be something that has not been put up before... and vice versa. :)
That's right: the student's voice is set.
There is a deliberate misinterpretation of the meaning of voice production, just for the sake of a joke.
That's right: the student's voice is set.
There is a deliberate misinterpretation of the meaning of voice training for the sake of a joke.
Of course he is. Otherwise, the joke wouldn't be the same.