Interesting and Humour - page 105

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Lizar:
Sign language. That's how sign language usually stands for "Barack Obama".

so there's no sign language in the news.

what is the point of one gesture? what will the deaf think?

and this gesture is interpreted unambiguously by both them and us.

 
abolk:

the point of one gesture? what will the deaf think?

:) They'll think they're talking about America. In Russia, they usually use a different gesture.
[Deleted]  
Mischek:

"What was that?"

Sho-sho? The truth of life...
 
 
Mischek:

"What was that?"

Probably a sign for the editor where to start the story from, with his finger pointing to the number of the story and the editor slipping.
 

 
" Lately, as an accordionist (musician) it has become very difficult for me to search for sheet music on the internet... "
 

 
Coolhttp://ru.akinator.com/#
 
ivandurak:
Funnyhttp://ru.akinator.com/#
Shit, he's got my dog, the bastard.
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