Interesting and Humour - page 105
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Sign language. That's how sign language usually stands for "Barack Obama".
so there's no sign language in the news.
what is the point of one gesture? what will the deaf think?
and this gesture is interpreted unambiguously by both them and us.
the point of one gesture? what will the deaf think?
"What was that?"
"What was that?"
Funnyhttp://ru.akinator.com/#