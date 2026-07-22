Interesting and Humour - page 1231
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A word with FIVE consonants in it, eh?
sigh
(where there's six, there's five)
She didn't want to make borscht
Where did you put the previous picture? With the journalists? )))
I didn't touch it)
Thereit is.
sigh
(where there are six, there are five)
Bears
Bears