Interesting and Humour - page 1231

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Mischek:
Where did you put the previous picture? With the journalists? )))
 
moskitman:

A word with FIVE consonants in it, eh?

sigh

(where there's six, there's five)

 
 

She didn't want to make borscht


 
tol64:
Where did you put the previous picture? With the journalists? )))

I didn't touch it)

Thereit is.

 
 
[Deleted]  
stringo:

sigh

(where there are six, there are five)

And the word with five "Y's"?
 

Bears


 
newdigital:

Bears

Yes,Bears on boobs is a hit this season. )))
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