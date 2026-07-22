Interesting and Humour - page 4516
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based on:https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/322209
seem to be fed up with Metakvot users ))))
Posts here in English https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/321461 - in a branch of 8 sheets, prompt responses of developers in this English branch to reports of possible bugs (with build releases) ...
all ok ...
I don't see the irony ...
Semenikhin, the creator of software for all command centres of Russia's army, has died"He worked in the field of system programming - a special field where elite programmers work," Borisov said (quoted by TASS), noting that all computers at Russian army command posts now run the operating systems that Semenikhin and his team created.
"The contribution to the defence capability of both Semenikhins (the programmer's father headed the Research Institute of Automated Equipment, which created the ACS for controlling anti-aircraft missile complexes and aircraft, as well as the command and control system. - RBC) is difficult to overestimate," Deputy Prime Minister Borisov added.
I just deleted one branch from the english part ...
I'm thinking of selling my husband's trading account first, then my husband's...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Selling my husband's account in my mql
... , 2019.09.15 09:05I just want to know if i can sell my husband's trading account in my mql5 ?
The husband made a stash, used the stash to open a real account, made a deposit, and just started trading when his wife found out...
And she said: "I will sell your account, and if I fail, I will sell you together with your account...".
Because the wife isn't joking as her husband is a validated...
Just realised that this is not a joke thread (it's serious) and got sad ...
I just deleted one branch from the English section...
and I thought, first the husband's trading account, then the husband's...
The husband made a stash, used the stash to open a real account, made a deposit, and just started trading when his wife found out...
And she said: "I will sell your account, and if I fail, I will sell you together with your account...".
Because the wife is not joking as her husband is a validated ...
Just realised that this is not a joke thread (it's serious) and it got sad ...
apparently not enough branches:
"Plums and sadness ..."
"Profit and joy ..."
;)
apparently not enough branches:
"Plums and sadness ..."
"Profit and joy ..."
;)
Why so modest?)))
Watched the news this morning. Looks like the song 'Enter Me' is trending. The tabloids are drooling.
The famous lioness, eternal bride, former presidential candidate danced a striptease in semi-nude at her next and probably not her last wedding,
You can either laugh or cry.
It would certainly have been more fun to read in the tabloids. The president of Russia half-naked stripping at her wedding. That would be the bomb. The lecherous Caligula, the Roman emperor, would have been an innocent boy.
I saw the news this morning. Looks like "Enter Me" is trending.
The famous eternal bride, former presidential candidate, danced a half-naked striptease at her next and probably not her last wedding,
You can either laugh or cry.
There is another option - to ignore the activities of such remarkable creatures.
Another option is to ignore the activities of such remarkable beings.
The best option is not to vote for such individuals. I was surprised that this wonderful creature could get 1.68 per cent.
The famous lioness, eternal bride and former presidential candidate danced a half-naked striptease at her next and probably not her last wedding,