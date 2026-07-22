Interesting and Humour - page 968
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That's it, it's springtime.)
And the US budget sequestration on top of that.
Give it to him in the nose! (mouse)
Give it to him in the nose! (mouse)
Have you seen our vegan? I don't know.
I'll probably start restricting my own food soon enough. I just need to get a hundred on the scale...
Skype online.
I'll probably start restricting my own food soon. Just as soon as I get a hundred on the scale...
Wow, you were skinny. That's what a job in administration does to normal people.
When I was 29, I weighed 72 kg. On my 30th birthday I quit smoking (it didn't turn out to be a year and a half) and I put on 18 kg in the first 8 months. Now I want a hundred. For figures on scales, no more.
And this is not to offtop: the secrets of appetizing food in commercials.