Interesting and Humour - page 968

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Mischek:

That's it, it's springtime.)

And the US budget sequestration to go with it.
 
Reshetov:
And the US budget sequestration on top of that.
Unlikely, although I am in favour.
 
 
Give it to him in the nose! (mouse)
 
moskitman:
Give it to him in the nose! (mouse)
Have you seen our vegan? He's disappeared.
 
moskitman:
Give it to him in the nose! (mouse)
If you move the cursor very slowly, it's easy. ))
 
Mischek:
Have you seen our vegan? I don't know.
He's online on Skype.
I'll probably start restricting my own food soon enough. I just need to get a hundred on the scale...
 
moskitman:
Skype online.
I'll probably start restricting my own food soon. Just as soon as I get a hundred on the scale...
Wow, you were skinny. That's what a job in administration does to normal people.
 
Mischek:
Wow, you were skinny. That's what a job in administration does to normal people.

When I was 29, I weighed 72 kg. On my 30th birthday I quit smoking (it didn't turn out to be a year and a half) and I put on 18 kg in the first 8 months. Now I want a hundred. For figures on scales, no more.

And this is not to offtop: the secrets of appetizing food in commercials.

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