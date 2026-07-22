Interesting and Humour - page 1221

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There's nowhere to go.

Is nature unnatural?

 
 
too many of the same )
 
sanyooooook:
too many of the same )

You've been told )



There's nowhere to go.

Is nature unnatural?


 
sanyooooook:
too many of the same )
They're brothers. Well, except for the sisters.
 
 
 
 
newdigital:

Could you explain what is interesting or funny about this picture of cats?

 
Contender:

Could you explain what is interesting or funny about this picture of cats?

It's an advertisement for an animal care social network. And it's funny because sometimes advertisers, in order to draw attention to their product or service, do things that are only postable here.
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