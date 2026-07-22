Interesting and Humour - page 2175
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Saturday
I run... every day... in the evenings and on weekends in the mornings. But I have never seen ladies (like on the photo) running like that. The source of that news is a Cambodian website, but the girl is obviously Japanese ... and really fat sorry. Although for some people ...
Thick?! I think it's perfect. Flat tummy and something to hold onto.
In fact, I've noticed you're not indifferent to Asian girls, especially young girls who are singers.
No, I'm an old school musician. What I like - they won't listen to here - Earth, Wind & Fire, Kansas, Weather Report, King Crimson, Jean-Luc Ponty, Mahavishnu and so on.
As for my posts here - I worked in South and South East Asia for a long time. And by the way, Korean girl groups are very trendy right now... I mean, I post very popular stuff... although not really my taste I'm sorry - I don't like pop.
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As for Asian girls... Here's an example.
I visited a friend (an American living in Cambodia), got to talking, drank, and decided to rent a yacht... like a party... his wife (Asian woman) realised something and "made a face" ... The guy said, "No, I can't. Mine will suffer" ... when i was leaving, i heard her tell him in english, "sorry honey, i made you sad, please forgive me" ...
And when he lost his job - it was just the end of his life (an American, and unemployed in Kambozhdi ...). She was selling ... She took some cloths and went from Phnom Penh (their capital) to Stung Treng for 12 hours by boat (there was no road) - to sell the cloths. When I came back, I apologized and gave him a massage. And he's at home... unemployed... he told me that when she sold all the bales and came to him and massaged him saying "honey", he (Vietnam War veteran) - cried ... from his helplessness... that he couldn't feed his family... he told me this when we organised a referendum for East Timor to secede from Indonesia from the UN in 1999.
Then I went to his house again... then Liberia...
And they've been married for 20 years, and they have two children... The older one's at university now.
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What about ours? Our "girls" jokes about "frying pan in the face" are already known to all ...
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Do you know how sex works in Russia?
She's lying on a log, he comes over, he gives her an elephant's tail.
There are variations - she stands goatish, he comes goatish...
That is - in all situations we have: she is the queen and he is the villein.
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Of course, they have their problems too ... The seeming softness in character and relationships is very deceptive... like a dragon's grip... but more palatable than ours I'm sorry to say.
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He says to me "I'm going to have a rich old age".
I say to him "of course, you're building your hotel".
He says 'no, not that. Because they have a tradition that children have to help their parents with money. They do it for everybody. It's their upbringing. I have 2 children. I will have a happy old age.
Thick?! I think it's perfect. Flat tummy and something to hold onto.
In fact, I've noticed that you're not indifferent to Asian girls, especially young girl singers.
As for Asian women ... I'll give you one example.
I went to visit a friend (he's American, lives in Cambodia), we talked, drank, and decided to rent a yacht ... you know, hang out... his wife (Asian woman) realised something and "made a face" ... The guy said, "No, I can't. Mine will suffer" ... when i was leaving, i heard her tell him in English, "sorry honey, i made you sad, please forgive me" ...
And when he lost his job, it was just the end of his life (an American, and unemployed in Kambozhdi ...). She was selling ... She took some cloths and went from Phnom Penh (their capital) to Stung Treng for 12 hours by boat (there was no road) - to sell the cloths. When I came back, I apologized and gave him a massage. And he's at home... unemployed... he told me that when she sold all the bales and came to him and massaged him saying "honey", he (Vietnam War veteran) - cried ... from his helplessness... that he couldn't feed his family... he told me this when we organised a referendum for East Timor to secede from Indonesia from the UN in 1999.
Then I went to his house again... then Liberia...
And they've been married for 20 years, and they have two children... the eldest is now at university.
...
If most Asian women are like you described, I'm going to Vietnam.
And I completely agree about our women.
R.S. This story makes me sad, but on the other hand, your friend is lucky he has such a wife. So you think what's better: to be rich with a bitchy wife or poor but with a Vietnamese woman like that.
Cambodia. Many Cambodians then fought on the side of the Americans in that war ... but the strange thing is that many Americans stayed to live in Vietnam ... and are still there ... many are still single ... one can only imagine what they experienced and why they stayed ... they say there is a "syndrome" ... we had the "Afghan syndrome" ... they had their own ...
By the way, the Vietnamese are more white-skinned.
But the whitest are Japanese (but I heard that it is deaf there ... you have to be Japanese).
Cambodian. Many Cambodians then fought on the side of the Americans in that war ... but the strange thing is that many Americans stayed to live in Vietnam ... and are still there ... many are still single ... one can only imagine what they experienced and why they stayed ... they say there is a "syndrome" ... we had the "Afghan syndrome"... they had their own ...
By the way, the Vietnamese are more white-skinned.
But the whitest are Japanese (but I heard that it is deaf there ... you have to be Japanese).
Yeah, in all its glory.
Women, by the way, also discuss these issues (as I wrote about Asian women here). The difference here is small, but genetic so to speak:
I came across a woman's blog (hereinafter - quote):
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How to become a "dream woman"?
Further down the line, a "Yin woman" is a woman who is passive perceptive, inactive, not changing the world, rather creating a comfortable environment for a man. I have several such women I know, with wonderful men by their side for many years. And it's not that their men don't go out - they don't look around at all.
What makes them different from many other women?
1. she "unconditionally" accepts the man.
2. Calm. Not hysterical.
3. She is content with life.
4. Doesn't "load" with her problems.
5. Silent.
6. Admires the man.
7. Proud of her man, notes his virtues aloud.
8. Believes in her man.
9 Does not take sexual initiative in an aggressive way.
10. Open-minded.
11. Trusting.
12. is grateful to the man, including for his attention. Doesn't think he "should".
13 Sensitive (not in the sense of emotional), empathic, able to feel what is going on with the other person.
14. Does not compete with the man, but accepts him fully...
15. Not aggressive.
I don't really (or at all) agree with some of the definitions of the "ideal woman" above ... in my opinion - there is a bias ... That is - with such an "ideal woman" and I should be like an "alpha" and, of course, completely wealthy (like money galore), etc.
That's the kind of ideal wife for a middle-class Moscow businessman I'm sorry :)
We need something simpler ...