Interesting and Humour - page 1463
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Probably a Muscovite? About 70 per cent of Russians live and feel the "gaps" with their own eyes. The pension is 8 thousand (if one pensioner lives alone), the average salary in the city is 15 - 20 t.r/month. The rent is 6400r/month, electricity 400r/month. One trip to the shop = -700 - 1200r., And the children to feed / learn / dress. Can you do the math? Now do the math in Moscow... Muscovites come here every year and wonder how we manage to survive here... Food/clothes are one and a half or two times higher than in Moscow, and wages are three or four times lower... 2/3 of the city budget goes to Moscow. Credit where credit's due, sir.
Like it, it's on its way again.
MOSCOW, 6 Sep - RIA Novosti. Man-orchestrator and virtuoso beat-boxer from San Francisco Rocky Leon is embarking on a tour of twelve Russian cities with his new album Quit Your Whining, starting with a concert in Samara on September 7 and finishing the tour in Moscow on September 26, organizers told RIA Novosti.
Well, now I understand the difference between the trader and the programmer =) First, by outlook, and about the regions they should start by readingthe Federal Law "On Amendments to the Federal Law" On the Federal Budget for 2012 and for the planning period 2013 and 2014 " .
What's the point of reading it, let him feed his family, his kids, right?
Can you tell me how to cook it? Should it be salted for flavour? can i put butter on it ?
So I can put Putin's crap in my mouth at least...
What's the point of reading it, let him feed his family, his kids, right?
Can you tell me how to cook it? Should it be salted for flavour? can i put butter on it ?
so i can put some of this Putin's crap in my mouth?
Indeed, now I understand the difference between the trader and the programmer =) First, by outlook, and about the regions they should first readthe Federal Law "On Amendments to the Federal Law" On the Federal Budget for 2012 and for the planning period of 2013 and 2014.
I see you are a fan of a criminal who was sentenced to 5 years and still has at least 3 trials to go + who was even expelled from the party by Yavlinsky + who participated in theYale World Fellows program+ who reported to the US Congress + what he does not take on is turning into a complete crap....
How much you still have to learn ... ;)
Is there anything else about Navalny in fact? Just for my interest.
PS: I know a bit about the last rally that went wrong.