Interesting and Humour - page 2050
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And what about the Afrohochol?
It's a pity there isn't a thread where the whole forum could discuss it without getting banned, politically correct, just a course in history about Kiev. Yeah, well, to each his own...
If anyone cares, that's the way we are now.
It's a pity there isn't a thread where the whole forum could discuss it without getting banned, politically correct, just a course in history about Kiev. Yeah, well, to each his own...
If anyone is interested we have it like this now.
I watch these.http://hromadske.tv/
I watch them too, but they've become more discursive than live broadcasts.