Interesting and Humour - page 2050

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Good night, everyone!)
 
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Mischek:
And what about the Afrohochol?

It's a pity there isn't a thread where the whole forum could discuss it without getting banned, politically correct, just a course in history about Kiev. Yeah, well, to each his own...

If anyone cares, that's the way we are now.


 
 
Kino:

It's a pity there isn't a thread where the whole forum could discuss it without getting banned, politically correct, just a course in history about Kiev. Yeah, well, to each his own...

If anyone is interested we have it like this now.


I'm watching this.http://hromadske.tv/
 
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Can you tell the lamer how to insert links nicely...?
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valeryk:
I watch these.http://hromadske.tv/
I watch them too, but they have become more of a discussion than live shows.
 
Kino:
I watch them too, but they've become more discursive than live broadcasts.
Never mind, the point is vector) Respect!
 
[Deleted]  
Inside the boa ?
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