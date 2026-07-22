Interesting and Humour - page 3953
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There were four swans on the lake. All four of them could not have all got sick in their paws at the same time. And they even swim very fast on one leg and manoeuvre quite well.
But not for cooling, water is colder than air and absorbs heat much faster. How is that in physics heat conduction?
When water evaporates from the fin, cooling is better because if the fin is in the water, a warmer boundary layer is formed and heat dissipation is reduced.
Maybe they warm their paws if the water is colder than the ambient air.
When water evaporates from the fin, cooling is better because if the fin is in the water, a warmer boundary layer is formed and heat dissipation is reduced.
Possibly, I haven't thought about it from this side.
There were four swans on the lake. All four of them could not have all got sick in their paws at the same time. And they even swim very fast on one leg and manoeuvre quite well.
They lifted it and forgot (that they lifted it).
And so they swim.
ISS photo of solar eclipse
I remember a tip from a magazine like Young Naturalist on how to cool water when camping.
Wrap a flask in a wet rag, tie it with string and twist the flask over your head.
(The times when soldier's flasks were in use, for lack of any plastic utensils).
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