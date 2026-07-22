Interesting and Humour - page 1835
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The cat, the bastard, was holding his tail. The bastard.
I was wondering why my cat was so sly and happy today.
Tanned heels are the key to success.
All cats are the same, they do a nasty thing and they're happy, the day's not in vain.
- I'll send a nurse to you for the night.
Patient, a little audibly:
- Doctor, some other time, I'm in a lot of pain today!!!