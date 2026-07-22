Interesting and Humour - page 1835

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alexx_v:
The cat, the bastard, was holding his tail. The bastard.
 
Yoschik:
The cat, the bastard, was holding his tail. The bastard.
I wondered why my cat was so sly and happy today.
 
artmedia70:
I was wondering why my cat was so sly and happy today.
All cats are the same, they'll do a nasty thing and be happy, the day was worth it.
 

Tanned heels are the key to success.

 
Yoschik:
All cats are the same, they do a nasty thing and they're happy, the day's not in vain.
Yeah. The louder the dog yanks his tail, the more fun and carefree the day is. Sync by honeybunny
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After the operation, the doctor tells the patient:
- I'll send a nurse to you for the night.
Patient, a little audibly:
- Doctor, some other time, I'm in a lot of pain today!!!
 
 
 
In our town, only the night watchman at the zoo could afford to drive a jaguar.
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