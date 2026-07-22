Interesting and Humour - page 1978
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I think it was you and your Wu-Du.
Admit it, did you poke your head in?
Moose are deer. But they're not moose, but they're still reindeer.
If you did, you'd be squirming by now. It's still coming. Russian Post, my ass.
So, someone at the post office has fukked it. Because of the "b-word" you can't even communicate "normally" anymore.
So, someone at the post office has fukked it. Because of the "b-word" it's no longer possible to have "normal" conversations.
I don't know what it's gonna be like, the economy was on the mat. Everything will be 10 times slower now.
Dear Jamshut Ravshanovich, would you please hold the hammer perpendicular to the plane of the wall so that
The concrete crumb that has already covered my groin, was evenly scattered across the room.
The picture quality is not great, but the video is peculiarly entertaining:
his deer ... or moose ... I think it's moose.
The record is broken:
The torch on the Olympic Torch Relay has already been extinguished 100 times, and so far even more - 102. And that's just the cases of which there are clips on YouTube. You can see them all at this link.