Interesting and Humour - page 300
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Nah, well, I didn't sign up to unravel such a mess in my head
Nah, don't tell me you have a parochial mindset to mindlessly pull pictures and fragmentary videos out of context.
If you politicise the "interesting and humorous" thread, you have to comment. And the comments should be either "for you" or "for ours", otherwise you will get a "swamp".
If you vote against it, you must put someone in the position of an advocate, or "anarchy is the mother of order"?
After all, it is clear that Pu must be replaced by someone. Then who? If Pu is "dishonest", who is "honest" today?
It is also clear that if there is no "for" from our own, there will be "for" from others.
When the number of participants in the rally is commensurate to be unable to confront the police - that is not the whole people - but only a "handful". And it's clear that the opinion of the "handful" is not the opinion of the majority.
Nah, don't tell me you have a parochial mindset to mindlessly pull pictures and fragmentary videos out of context.
If you politicise the "interesting and humorous" thread, you have to comment. And the comments should be either "for you" or "for ours", otherwise you will get a "swamp".
If you vote against it, you must put someone in the position of an advocate, or "anarchy is the mother of order"?
After all, it is clear that someone must replace Pu. Then who? If Pu is "dishonest", who is "honest" today?
It is also clear that if there is no "for" from our own, then there will be "for" from others.
Do I have to comment? Why?
If you have comments either "for us" or "for ours", otherwise you will end up with a "swamp".
Bolkonsky, I'm shocked.
Who the hell are yours? Who the hell are the outsiders?
It's all worked out a long time ago, or maybe you're not allowed to travel? ))
Do I have to comment? Why should I?
...
It all worked out a long time ago, or maybe you're not traveling? ))
From the video. Nothing serious. A small crowd of indignant people. Ten unarmed policemen made way for the crowd of "angry people" in a second. Particularly killer shouts: "Glasses smashed" followed by a second scuffle and girlish laughter. Horror. "And the people kept grumbling and grumbling". The revolutionary words conclude: "It is important that people respond tomorrow. It is very important." Clearly a crisis of quantity needed.
Gloom. The ardent anti-Russian freedom radio couldn't find a decent video to show the world how, before the inauguration, the "bought by the authorities" police disperse a peaceful demonstration. All they get is a passive, small crowd, unable to do anything except shout "shame", obstruct a police car and make pitiful attempts to move the barriers and roadblocks.
To Avon's surprise, the most popular answer to the question "What soap do you use?" turned out to be "Gmail".
The Lada Kalina crash test video shows a mannequin crying and trying to call someone.
Obama's inauguration VS Putin's Kangaroo
From Putin's inauguration speech: "We want and will live in a democratic country where everyone has the freedom and space to apply his or her talents and labour.
He's the one who's going to leave.)