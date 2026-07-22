Interesting and Humour - page 2531
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I do!
Are you kidding me, about wanting to?
We don't even have inter-bar primitives.
One drav filing and that one has empti value disabled. You can't draw a separate rectangle between the bars with a fucking buffer.
And you say I want 3D.
Are you kidding me, about wanting to?
We don't even have inter-bar primitives.
One drav filing and that one has empti value disabled. You can't draw a separate rectangle between the bars with a fucking buffer.
And you say I want 3D.
Bullshit, there was no internet 30 years ago...
There was no internet, but there were bars. And there were renko and kagi.
ZS Well now we have internet and still no renko or kagi.
There was no internet, but there were bars. And there were renko and kagi.
ZS Well, now we have internet, but renko and kagi still don't.
It's two days until the new year.
A dollar at 50, no one at the exchange offices.
US prepares to halt precious metals quotations and fix official dollar exchange rate
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