Interesting and Humour - page 2344

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Got a little haircut.)
 
 
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Новый трамвай Уралвагонзавода R1, успех или провал?
Новый трамвай Уралвагонзавода R1, успех или провал?
  • 2014.07.10
  • ippiart
  • ippiart.livejournal.com
В социальных сетях меня буквально забросали ссылками от друзей и студентов с вопросом видели ли я новый трамвай УВЗ R1 (помимо работы в Студии Иппиарт, я преподаю в Строгановке проектирование, а с недавнего времени, после защиты соответствующей диссертации,  и историю дизайна железнодорожной техники). Что ж отвечу, видел. Выглядит эффектно, но…...
 
 
 
 
server:

A Canadian satellite has detected a black pyramid on the approaching Earth asteroid No 101955 (1999 RQ36).

We're all screwed. Pyramids are flying to pyramid us... It's scary... :))))
 
 

World champions 2014


German football coach Joachim Löw is on top of his game. Congratulations to the German national team for a deserved victory!

 
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