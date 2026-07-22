Interesting and Humour - page 2344
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A Canadian satellite has detected a black pyramid on the approaching Earth asteroid No 101955 (1999 RQ36).
World champions 2014
German football coach Joachim Löw is on top of his game. Congratulations to the German national team for a deserved victory!