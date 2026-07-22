Interesting and Humour - page 4066
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This suggests that if you started insulting him, he has sunk to the level at which he is in his development, below the ground and this is his level.And you do not need to stoop to his level and insult him back, let him enjoy his self-esteem that he is such a super advanced and knows bad words.
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Not necessarily, don't flatter yourself too much. It could mean that you are, in your abuser's mind, BESENTIAL. Why are you so dreamy, something has to be explained to you, and even in your own language?
Not necessarily, don't flatter yourself too much. It could mean that you are, in your abuser's mind, BESENTIAL. Why are you so dreamy about having to explain something to you, and in your own language?
A child cannot understand your higher mathematics, which you are trying to explain to him.
So he who cannot explain in a language that he can understand is hopeless as a teacher and not the other way around.
These are elementary things you need to know when talking to a person.
With respect.
The kid can't understand the advanced maths you're trying to explain to him.
So he who cannot explain in a language that he can understand is hopeless as a teacher and not the other way around.
These are elementary things you need to know when talking to a person.
With respect.
Yeah, all the teachers dropped everything and ran to explain everything in their languages. If the language of the school teacher is incomprehensible, maybe you should not go to school, but to kindergarten.
I have little interest in politics, but today I read on yournet that during a meeting between the GDP and the king of Saudi Arabia they signed a bunch of economic agreements and contracts, except for the sale of S-400.
Then I looked at the picture and laughed. The king had the look of, "Vovan has screwed us over again ((( And GDP was like, "Oh no Putya, oh son of a bitch! (Who studied the USE, that's how Pushkin wrote about himself - oh yes Pushkin, oh yes son of a bitch!)
I assembled the machine like in the video - it doesn't work. The bucket, however, is galvanised, could that be the reason?
Is it true that this engine can accelerate several times faster than the speed of light in space?
I assembled the machine like in the video - it doesn't work. The bucket is galvanized, maybe that's why?
Is it true that this engine can accelerate several times faster than the speed of light in space?
You didn't put the clip on YouTube, that's why all the magic is gone!
I wrote earlier no need to take a piece out of context. read what it says:-"don't stoop to humiliate your opponent, don't be on his level of development, be superior to the one who calls you names or sends you anywhere, don't give in to provocation."
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This "not taken out piece" is an enumeration.
OK, don't get into it.
I read the freelance bookings and it's hilarious.
JUST BEAUTIFUL...
I read the freelance bookings and it's hilarious.
JUST BEAUTIFUL ...
It's the fault of advertising in the metro, buses, etc. People really don't know what the market is all about.
Here's one person on the forum, about a year ago I got worried on Skype all sorts of nonsense, they want 50% per month. Now when he is writing on the forum he is telling about 5-10% per month, saying it is very cool. He has gained his wits over time, not everything comes at once.
I read the freelance bookings and it's hilarious.
YOU ARE GREAT ...
Contact the client and ask him to describe how exactly the Expert Advisor should make a decision about where to open/close trades, with which lot and in which direction. And we will program it, no problem :) There are a lot of people who would like to do that. They will even do it for free :)