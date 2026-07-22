Interesting and Humour - page 3161

New comment
 
Sergey Golubev:

This is what a doctoral defence actually looks like


Can't argue with that! It should be framed and looks good on the wall.
 

A bit of positivity - A song about summer


 



 

I am a cloud, a cloud, a cloud. I'm not a bear at all.

It is a common belief among bears that all polar bears are fools.

 
Sergey Golubev:

I am a cloud, a cloud, a cloud. I'm not a bear at all.

It is a common belief among bears that all polar bears are fools.

Is this a photomontage or what?
 
Alexey Busygin:
Is it a photomontage or what?
I don't think so. Look at the sky sometime, you can see a lot of clouds there.
 
Alexandr Saprykin:
I don't think so. Look at the sky sometime, you can see a lot of clouds there.
I know you can see a lot of clouds, it's just that the bear is specific.
 

Can't you see it's a photomontage? :-) even with the naked eye you can see it's a photojab.

A pro photographer, taking a real photo like this, wouldn't Photoshop it :-)

----

Usually an experienced photographer ( even an inexperienced one ) , sometimes without opening the file he will see the signs of Photoshop , look closely at the edges of clouds , they are very roughly processed.

In addition sometimes the file itself may contain just explicit hex data , I can say , done so with version 3.0 8 BIM

C:\uayyu.jpgh 1251

00000000: FF D8 FF E0 00 10 4A 46 │ 49 46 00 01 02 00 00 01 jaschaa ►JFIF ☺☻ ☺
0000000010: 00 01 00 00 FF ED 00 9C │ 50 68 6F 74 6F 73 68 6F ☺ yang њPhotosho
0000000020: 70 20 33 2E 30 00 38 42 │ 49 4D 04 04 00 00 00 00 p 3.0 8BIM♦
0000000030: 00 80 1C 02 67 00 14 49 │ 34 39 75 63 5F 47 7A 78 Ђ∟☻g ¶I49uc_Gzx
0000000040: 56 53 36 66 44 65 49 75 │ 53 45 76 1C 02 28 00 62 VS6fDeIuSEv∟☻( b
0000000050: 46 42 4D 44 30 31 30 30 │ 30 61 62 65 30 33 30 30 FBMD01000abe0300

----

The first easiest way to determine , just download the file and look inside and if these signs are not there then it is necessary to study already visually.

even very cool forged images are detected by a good specialist - and very seldom not


http://skillsup.ru/blog/soft-news/13-onlajn-instrumentov-dlya-proverki-fotoshop-eto-ili-net.html

/go?link=https://photoshop-master.ru/forum/index.php/topic/52062-kak-proverit-fotografiyu-na-fakt-obrabotki-v-fotoshope/

13 онлайн-инструментов для проверки фотошоп это или нет - SkillsUp - удобный каталог уроков по дизайну, компьютерной графике, уроки фотошопа, Photoshop lessons
13 онлайн-инструментов для проверки фотошоп это или нет - SkillsUp - удобный каталог уроков по дизайну, компьютерной графике, уроки фотошопа, Photoshop lessons
  • skillsup.ru
Сегодня всем нам приходится иметь дело с большим количеством слухов, фейковых новостей и фальшивых фотографий — профессиональные медиа часто и сами участвуют в их распространении, непреднамеренное вводя в заблуждение читателей. В этой статье мы рассмотрим 13 сервисов, которые помогут установить фотошоп это или нет, и найти автора фотографии...
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Can't you see it's a photomontage? :-) even with the naked eye you can see the photoglobe.

----

Usually experienced professionals - sometimes without even opening the file will immediately see signs of photoshop, look carefully at the edges of clouds, they are very roughly processed.

In addition sometimes the file itself can contain just plain hex data I can say that this is done using BIM version 3.0 8

C:\uayyu.jpgh 1251

00000000: FF D8 FF E0 00 10 4A 46 │ 49 46 00 01 02 00 00 01 jaschaa ►JFIF ☺☻ ☺
0000000010: 00 01 00 00 FF ED 00 9C │ 50 68 6F 74 6F 73 68 6F ☺ yang њPhoto
0000000020: 70 20 33 2E 30 00 38 42 │ 49 4D 04 04 00 00 00 00 p 3.0 8BIM♦
0000000030: 00 80 1C 02 67 00 14 49 │ 34 39 75 63 5F 47 7A 78 Ђ∟☻g ¶I49uc_Gzx
0000000040: 56 53 36 66 44 65 49 75 │ 53 45 76 1C 02 28 00 62 VS6fDeIuSEv∟☻( b
0000000050: 46 42 4D 44 30 31 30 30 │ 30 61 62 65 30 33 30 30 FBMD01000abe0300

----

The first is the easiest to determine , just download the file and look inside and if these signs are not there - then it is necessary to study already visually.

even very cool forged images are detected by a good specialist - and very seldom not


http://skillsup.ru/blog/soft-news/13-onlajn-instrumentov-dlya-proverki-fotoshop-eto-ili-net.html

/go?link=https://photoshop-master.ru/forum/index.php/topic/52062-kak-proverit-fotografiyu-na-fakt-obrabotki-v-fotoshope/

I do not know exactly how they determine, but I myself have seen more than once clouds specifically similar to that or. For example, a man playing ball or a flying dragon. One time just taking a picture of the sky and with a picture of a triangular object in black, and visually it was not visible.
 
Alexey Busygin:
I don't know exactly how they define it, but more than once I've seen clouds that look exactly like anything. For example, a man playing ball or a flying dragon. One time I just photographed the sky and a triangular object in black was photographed, and visually it was not visible.

It's photoshopped, i.e. it's a clear fake! Here the edges of the cloud are pixel by pixel processed, look closely, even without downloading the file - you can see the crude photoshop.

The real image is not photoshopped - there is no point.

1...315431553156315731583159316031613162316331643165316631673168...4979
New comment