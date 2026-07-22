Interesting and Humour - page 3161
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This is what a doctoral defence actually looks like
A bit of positivity - A song about summer
I am a cloud, a cloud, a cloud. I'm not a bear at all.
It is a common belief among bears that all polar bears are fools.
I am a cloud, a cloud, a cloud. I'm not a bear at all.
It is a common belief among bears that all polar bears are fools.
Is it a photomontage or what?
I don't think so. Look at the sky sometime, you can see a lot of clouds there.
Can't you see it's a photomontage? :-) even with the naked eye you can see it's a photojab.
A pro photographer, taking a real photo like this, wouldn't Photoshop it :-)----
Usually an experienced photographer ( even an inexperienced one ) , sometimes without opening the file he will see the signs of Photoshop , look closely at the edges of clouds , they are very roughly processed.
In addition sometimes the file itself may contain just explicit hex data , I can say , done so with version 3.0 8 BIM
C:\uayyu.jpgh 125100000000: FF D8 FF E0 00 10 4A 46 │ 49 46 00 01 02 00 00 01 jaschaa ►JFIF ☺☻ ☺
0000000010: 00 01 00 00 FF ED 00 9C │ 50 68 6F 74 6F 73 68 6F ☺ yang њPhotosho
0000000020: 70 20 33 2E 30 00 38 42 │ 49 4D 04 04 00 00 00 00 p 3.0 8BIM♦
0000000030: 00 80 1C 02 67 00 14 49 │ 34 39 75 63 5F 47 7A 78 Ђ∟☻g ¶I49uc_Gzx
0000000040: 56 53 36 66 44 65 49 75 │ 53 45 76 1C 02 28 00 62 VS6fDeIuSEv∟☻( b
0000000050: 46 42 4D 44 30 31 30 30 │ 30 61 62 65 30 33 30 30 FBMD01000abe0300
----
The first easiest way to determine , just download the file and look inside and if these signs are not there then it is necessary to study already visually.
even very cool forged images are detected by a good specialist - and very seldom not
http://skillsup.ru/blog/soft-news/13-onlajn-instrumentov-dlya-proverki-fotoshop-eto-ili-net.html
/go?link=https://photoshop-master.ru/forum/index.php/topic/52062-kak-proverit-fotografiyu-na-fakt-obrabotki-v-fotoshope/
Can't you see it's a photomontage? :-) even with the naked eye you can see the photoglobe.----
Usually experienced professionals - sometimes without even opening the file will immediately see signs of photoshop, look carefully at the edges of clouds, they are very roughly processed.
In addition sometimes the file itself can contain just plain hex data I can say that this is done using BIM version 3.0 8
C:\uayyu.jpgh 125100000000: FF D8 FF E0 00 10 4A 46 │ 49 46 00 01 02 00 00 01 jaschaa ►JFIF ☺☻ ☺
0000000010: 00 01 00 00 FF ED 00 9C │ 50 68 6F 74 6F 73 68 6F ☺ yang њPhoto
0000000020: 70 20 33 2E 30 00 38 42 │ 49 4D 04 04 00 00 00 00 p 3.0 8BIM♦
0000000030: 00 80 1C 02 67 00 14 49 │ 34 39 75 63 5F 47 7A 78 Ђ∟☻g ¶I49uc_Gzx
0000000040: 56 53 36 66 44 65 49 75 │ 53 45 76 1C 02 28 00 62 VS6fDeIuSEv∟☻( b
0000000050: 46 42 4D 44 30 31 30 30 │ 30 61 62 65 30 33 30 30 FBMD01000abe0300
----
The first is the easiest to determine , just download the file and look inside and if these signs are not there - then it is necessary to study already visually.
even very cool forged images are detected by a good specialist - and very seldom not
http://skillsup.ru/blog/soft-news/13-onlajn-instrumentov-dlya-proverki-fotoshop-eto-ili-net.html
/go?link=https://photoshop-master.ru/forum/index.php/topic/52062-kak-proverit-fotografiyu-na-fakt-obrabotki-v-fotoshope/
I don't know exactly how they define it, but more than once I've seen clouds that look exactly like anything. For example, a man playing ball or a flying dragon. One time I just photographed the sky and a triangular object in black was photographed, and visually it was not visible.
It's photoshopped, i.e. it's a clear fake! Here the edges of the cloud are pixel by pixel processed, look closely, even without downloading the file - you can see the crude photoshop.
The real image is not photoshopped - there is no point.