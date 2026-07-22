Interesting and Humour - page 2463

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Mission Impossible.

 
Daily analysis...
 

Take off the srul


 

 
Contender:

Have you seen it yourself?
 

Logic ?

 
Somm:

Logic ?

Girls don't know where to press and so they don't touch the soapbox, and if they wash their hands, they don't wash their hands without soap. Men think they're smart and won't back off until they get the soap, even if they're not going to wash their hands.

The conclusion is idiotic engineering.

 
Integer:

Girls don't know where to press, so they don't touch the soapbox, and if they wash their hands, they don't wash their hands with soap. Men think they're smart and won't back off until they get the soap, even if they're not going to wash their hands.

The conclusion is idiotic engineering.

The solution is to make the dispensers in two designs: M and G.
 
Integer:
Have you looked at it yourself?

What's that?

 
Contender:

Which is what?

It's clear, I wouldn't expect anything else. But still, try to guess for yourself, it's not too hard.
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