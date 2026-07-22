Interesting and Humour - page 4185
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It would be very sad not to live to see another epic, but I don't think this era will last that long, the world is changing faster and the rate at which the old and uncompetitive is leaving should be increasing in a global sense, giving way to something more perfect...
Of course, firstly, people would like to watch and maybe some would even like to hear, how the epoch would crash down. Although it would be better to leave quietly and very peacefully without a rattle, most importantly on treads.
The longer it lasts, the tighter it gets and the harder it is to dismantle, but you have to hand it to someone, they really pulled it out of the shit, although they got drenched in other, fresher shit on the way.
In general, it is damn interesting how it will end.
The very idea of competitiveness is highly dubious because of the "Bolivar can't take two" smell.
And if you add to that the fact that less than half the population of any country can compete, and if you add women to that, then there is a ridiculous proportion of the population who are competing at all
The main thing is that Bolivar should not die a natural death right on the battlefield. In general, I would like a bolivar, who really made a difference, would live to a ripe old age - surrounded by some young mulatto mares, and would die peacefully and quietly in a wicker soft top, looking at a sunset.And anyway - how long can Bolivar be shamelessly exploited - like a slave in the galleys.
...like a slave in the galleys.
I've heard that somewhere before...
I've heard that somewhere before...
Well, it's a coincidence, I guess.
By the way, 34 years was called Catherine's golden age.
4+4+(4)+6+6 24 baby numbers, and then maybe - again, again, many more times. 4+4+(4)+6+6+(6)+6+6 = 42 , We must break records.
You can't change at the crossroads
6+(6)+6+6 can we make it?I'll quit drinking and smoking tomorrow.
The very idea of competitiveness is highly dubious because of the "Bolivar can't take two" smell.
And if you add to that the fact that less than half the population of any country can compete, and if you add women to that, then there is a ridiculous proportion of the population who can compete.
But without that (without the competitive principle) it's a dead end and stagnant, obviously
Two traders are sitting at their computers, working. One gets distracted and looks out the window. There's the first snow. And he dreamily says: "It's snowing". The other one keeps looking at his monitor: "Is it falling? I have to buy it."
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