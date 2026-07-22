Interesting and Humour - page 141
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- I've had this happen to me. I was repairing a touch switch on a TV (last century), and one LED was on all the time. I almost lost my mind until I found out).
Hello , do you have snowboards for crows ?
The crow understands too :)
What did you find out?
- I found out, or rather realised, that an LED is not a bulb. A bulb is a resistance (R) and an LED is a semiconductor plus resistance. Mysterious thing.
For a light bulb, the switch is a breaker. For an LED, it is not. Connect one end of it to the plus and the other end to the air. Now touch it with your finger.And it will light up.
Currents rubbing through medium quality insulating materials (switch), are sufficient for an LED.
I don't know why it has to light up on "its" switch. It may be caused by a voltage drop across each diode. And change of its internal resistance. The diode starts to light up, from a certain threshold voltage. Below the threshold, it's just a conductor. So, whether it burns or not (is it a conductor or resistance) depends on the state of the next and previous element.
1st January
Valentin Ivanovich opened one eye. A nasty, annoying noise was coming from somewhere below. Valentin Ivanovich gently turned his head sideways to look at the source of the noise. A miniature train was running around on the floor of the toy railway.
A little further away, a cage with a parrot stood. The bird pecked its wrinkled paw at its beak, then barked: "Petrrusha is good!" and looked reproachfully at Valentin Ivanovich, as if to hint that not everyone can say the same about himself.
Behind the cage lay a pair of skates, a football ball and a Kama bicycle. In a corner beneath the ceiling, bundles of banknotes were stacked neatly. Valentin Ivanovich opened his mouth and a second eye. Rubles. Soviet. What did it mean? Yesterday's events had hardly survived in his mind.
Someone sighed under the Christmas tree. Valentin Ivanovich looked up, startled, as a bikini-clad and life-worn aunt stared at him. Something subtly familiar was shining through her features. Valentin Ivanovich tensed, and his mind flashed upon an image from the past. Svetka Pervukhina, a schoolmate, the object of boyhood dreams. Valentin Ivanovich waved weakly. The aunt let out a throaty sound and passed out. He had once dreamt of getting her for New Year's Eve as a present, so to speak. In a swimming costume, with loose hair, eh! Not an aunt, of course, but that Svetka, the school girl. And he wished for a parrot at the chime, by the way. And the railway, and the Kama...
Valentin Ivanovich remembered how yesterday he had grabbed some bearded man in a red fur coat by the chest and shouted in his ear: "Have a conscience - fulfil the requests of the past years!" The only thing I did was to materialize the Soviet rubles. And the flat, let's face it, is miserable. What's the big deal?
Valentin Ivanovich approached the small window and looked out onto the street. In the middle of the endless snowy plain stood a pole with a sign on it reading: "Vostok Station". Valentin Ivanovich felt cold. Antarctica, my ass! In fifth grade he had a craving for romance, for severe scientific routine on a polar night!
Just then a chilly snake crept into Valentin Ivanovich's head. He hopped over to the tiny mirror hanging on the wall and stared at his reflection. Angelina Jolie was looking at him wildly from the mirror. "I was drunk, I was joking..." he tore off his clothes and flattened his gracefully contoured chest. Already faintly thinking, he pulled down his trousers... "Aaaaaaaaaaaaah!!!" - yelled Valentin Ivanovich, then, kicking the door with his shoulder, fell out and ran, dissonant with the snow with his beautiful tanned butt.
tunser
Heh heh heh.)