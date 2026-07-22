Interesting and Humour - page 302
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He's sneaking up on me.
In the USSR there was a table for testing observation. It was called the "Amusing Table".
Find the numbers from 1 to 90 in a row on this table. If you can find these numbers:
In 5-10 minutes, you have exceptional observation skills.
In 10-15 min you have good observation.
In 15-20 min - average.
In 20-25 min, satisfactory.
Zy: I have 14...
)))
sumkin75:
Пипец всегда подкрадывается незаметно.
What a joke!
I'm stuck on 91. It's missing, I forgot :)
But it came out to about 21-22. Not very much, of course.