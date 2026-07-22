Interesting and Humour - page 302

New comment
 
sumkin75:
Something about him creeping up quietly.
 
Integer:
He's sneaking up on me.
Kicker always sneaks up on you.
 

Gea

In the USSR there was a table for testing observation. It was called the "Amusing Table".

Find the numbers from 1 to 90 in a row on this table. If you can find these numbers:

In 5-10 minutes, you have exceptional observation skills.

In 10-15 min you have good observation.

In 15-20 min - average.

In 20-25 min, satisfactory.

Zy: I have 14...

 

)))

 
 
 

sumkin75:
Пипец всегда подкрадывается незаметно.

What a joke!


 
MigVRN: Find the numbers from 1 to 90 inclusive on this table in sequence. If you can find those numbers:

I'm stuck on 91. It's missing, I forgot :)

But it came out to about 21-22. Not very much, of course.

 
 
1...295296297298299300301302303304305306307308309...4979
New comment