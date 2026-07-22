Interesting and Humour - page 829
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Quote from the movie "Fool"
Don't even ask. That's the way it has to be.
If anyone finds it inappropriate, complain or tell me and I'll delete it.
But it makes me laugh :)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TnTja4Y7Pwo&feature=youtu.be
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TnTja4Y7Pwo&feature=youtu.be
...and the next day, she woke up famous.
And this one is even better:)
If anyone finds it inappropriate, complain or tell me and I'll delete it.
But it makes me laugh :)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TnTja4Y7Pwo&feature=youtu.be
war in Mali, gruesome footage of a firefight, survivors retreat
And it' s even better:)
It's an old bojan, of course, but still funny)))
http://www.snipershide.com/forum/ubbthreads.php?ubb=showflat&Number=3818194