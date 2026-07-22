Interesting and Humour - page 829

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- I do shit.
- We all do shit.
- I don't even do shit.

Quote from the movie "Fool"
 

Don't even ask. That's the way it has to be.

 

If anyone finds it inappropriate, complain or tell me and I'll delete it.

But it makes me laugh :)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TnTja4Y7Pwo&feature=youtu.be

 
Contender:
And this one is even better:)
I'm amazed. ))) Haven't laughed like that in a long time. )))))
[Deleted]  
TheXpert:

If anyone finds it inappropriate, complain or tell me and I'll delete it.

But it makes me laugh :)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TnTja4Y7Pwo&feature=youtu.be


True Aryan.)))
 

war in Mali, gruesome footage of a firefight, survivors retreat


[Deleted]  
Contender:
And it' s even better:)

It's an old bojan, of course, but still funny)))

http://www.snipershide.com/forum/ubbthreads.php?ubb=showflat&Number=3818194

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