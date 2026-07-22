Interesting and Humour - page 2521

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ISS astronauts release photos of zero-gravity satellite experiment >>>

Elena Serova, the first Russian female cosmonaut after a 17-year hiatus, has posted photos online of her work in the SPHERES - ZeroRobotics experiment aboard the International Space Station, which she conducted together with European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti. <br / translate="no">
Космонавты с МКС опубликовали фотографии эксперимента по созданию спутников в невесомости
Космонавты с МКС опубликовали фотографии эксперимента по созданию спутников в невесомости
  • 2014.12.17
  • russian.rt.com
«Недавно мы прошли подготовку по работе в рамках эксперимента, который заключается в программировании экспериментальных спутников SPHERES (Сферы) в условиях невесомости», – написала Елена в блоге МКС на сайте Роскосмоса. Эксперимент направлен на популяризацию космических исследований среди молодежи и позволяет школьникам и студентам выступать в...
 
- What would you change if you could go back in time?

- Rubles.

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Together, women, let's raise the rouble!
Who shall we hope for?
It's not the first time we've lifted,
Anything that doesn't move!

 

13 days to go until the new year

13 days to go until the new year

 
 
 

12 days to go until the new year

12 days to go until the new year

 
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В Белоруссии ввели 30-процентный налог на приобретение валюты
В Белоруссии ввели 30-процентный налог на приобретение валюты
  • www.rbc.ru
«С учетом возросшего спроса на иностранную валюту на внутреннем валютном рынке принято решение о временном введении 30-процентного сбора при покупке валюты юридическими и физическими лицами. Предприятия и банки будут уплачивать данный сбор при покупке валюты на бирже, граждане – в виде комиссии при покупке в банках. Уплаченные средства будут...
 

Well done)))

 
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