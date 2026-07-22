Interesting and Humour - page 2521
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ISS astronauts release photos of zero-gravity satellite experiment >>>
- Rubles.
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Together, women, let's raise the rouble!
Who shall we hope for?
It's not the first time we've lifted,
Anything that doesn't move!
13 days to go until the new year
12 days to go until the new year
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Interesting and Humorous
sergeev, 2014.12.19 14:49
Yup
Well done)))