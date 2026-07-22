Interesting and Humour - page 50

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contests, how about an interesting photo?)



Lucky briefcase light competition


 

If you're drunk, feed your friend.

 

So that's it.

 

The Museum of the Dead in Palermo

It is not recommended for the mentally challenged, pregnant women or children.

The material presented in this photo-newsletter may seem frightening!

 
Zeleniy:
contests, how do you like the interesting photo?)

"Lucky briefcase light" contest

The diplomat should be crumbling, it will add dynamics.

The background, note - on purpose or not - emphasises the movement, a good decision.

All in all, it's OK. No original idea, unfortunately. Sorry for the bluntness.

 

A hilarious film about a good clown. Makes you feel good. Shit.


 
Mischek:

A hilarious funny film about a good clown...

mlapisetz, psychiatric outpatient clinic...
was that "interesting" or "humour"??

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