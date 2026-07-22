Interesting and Humour - page 4288
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Google has a funny way of broadcasting :
Germany coach: Why the fuck did we go to Russia again in June?
Joke of the day!
Germany`s coach: Why should we go to Russia again in June?
Chronicle of the German Blitzkrieg (from the diary of Field Marshal Joachim Leve).
17.06.18. We entered Moscow. Some strange Russians, looking like Mexicans, beat us up and kicked us out of Moscow.
23.06.18 We entered Sochi. We beat some strange Russians who looked like Swedes. We're healing our wounds. We're getting ready to march on Kazan.
27.06.18. We entered Kazan. Some strange Russians, that looks like Koreans, we were beaten and kicked out from Kazan.
29.06.18. Tattered and battered we returned to Berlin... Good that Russians didn't see us off to Berlin :)
Chronicle of the German Blitzkrieg (from the diary of Field Marshal Joachim Leve).
17.06.18. We entered Moscow. Some strange Russians, looking like Mexicans, beat us up and kicked us out of Moscow.
23.06.18 We entered Sochi. We beat some strange Russians who looked like Swedes. We're healing our wounds. We're getting ready to march on Kazan.
27.06.18. We entered Kazan. Some strange Russians, that looks like Koreans, we were beaten and kicked out from Kazan.
29.06.18. Tattered and battered we returned to Berlin... At least this time the Russians didn't see us off to Berlin :)
yeah
happiness, that's it.
- Vova, I want a vase!
- What vase?
- There's a bald man on TV!
- Alina, that man is the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino...
- I don't care! I want a vase!
- Alina, it's not a vase, it's the world cup.
- I don't care! Why does he have one and I don't! Who is he? Some infantile Fife, and he's got such a beautiful vase! Buy it!!!
- Shit... It's the World Cup, you have to win it, you can't buy it!
- Vova, did you hear what you just said?! Well, Vova.... Well, buy it...
- Fucking... Let me count... That's six matches, thirty people each, averaging over a million bucks... Mmmm... Give or take... Three hundred bucks for your vase...
- Nonsense, Vovochka! What a joy for the whole country! And for me... vase))...
There's a joke about the chandelier. It's no less funny.
My husband's wife finally persuaded her husband to buy a crystal chandelier, an expensive one (they had been saving for half a year). We went to the shop, took the chandelier and flew home with wings of joy...on the way we got some cognac (to wash it all down).
They sat at the table, drank 50 drinks each, and then repeated, and the wife said: "And let's still hang Vasek today! ... The man sweltered, whether from the cognac, or from his wife's happiness agreed. They put a chair and a stool on it, he climbed onto the stool, and made his wife hold it.
Stands happy watching as her eagle under the ceiling conjures, (and he for some reason in family underpants was), my wife translated his eyes below, and sees - from these nice panties rolled out a testicle, well, she with emotion took and so gently gave flick
Husband... "He flew off that trestle with the chandelier, which had shattered to pieces, jumped up and hurried to his wife with the rest of the chandelier. I thought he was going to kill her, but he said:
-"I'm so fucked up, it went right to my balls, I'm glad it didn't kill me!
There's a joke about the chandelier. It's just as funny.
My husband's wife finally persuaded her husband to buy a crystal chandelier, an expensive one (they had been saving for half a year). Went to the shop, took the chandelier and on the wings of joy home ... on the way got brandy (wash it).
They sat at the table, drank 50 drinks each, and then repeated, and the wife said: "And let's still hang Vasek today! ... The man, soothed, whether from the cognac or from his wife's happiness agreed. They put a chair and a stool on it, he climbed onto the stool, and made his wife hold it.
Stands happy watching as her eagle under the ceiling conjures, (and he for some reason in the family panties were), translates his wife look below, and sees - from these nice panties rolled out a testicle, well, she with emotion took and so gently gave flick
Husband... "He flew off that trestle with the chandelier, which had shattered to pieces, jumped up and hurried to his wife with the rest of the chandelier. I thought he was going to kill her, but he said:
-"I'm so fucked up, it went right to my balls, I'm glad it didn't kill me!
I'll never drink coffee while reading anecdotes now - I nearly spilled my laptop :)