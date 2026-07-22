Interesting and Humour - page 415
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
birthday party
50th birthday
happy birthday Vitya!!! it's been 30 years since i listened to your songs
happy birthday Vitya!!! it's been 30 years since i listened to your songs
Nah, did not find it on the web, take a picture sometime. By the way they also want to install it in Kyiv.
I found this on the internet.
An old java with a broken headlight, barefoot, engine still running ...
how I understood the concept - came from unknown location, no engine shut off, look, barefoot, will drive off to unknown location ...
I found this on the internet.
An old java with a broken headlight, barefoot, engine still running ...
As I understood the concept - came from unknown places, without turning the engine off, to see, barefoot, will go to unknown places...
Handsome, as I understand this monument is the graduation work of the sculptor and was in his studio for a long time ...
The last hero... as an illustration to the song. Who knows the biography - will understand :)
A song written in the early days of the war on the motif of the then popular Blue Handkerchief by Jerzy Peterburgski. The first documentary evidence of this version of the song was recorded by N.I.Nemchinov in Ukraine on June 29, 1941. It was transformed into more and more detail during the war, as this version of the song tells us about the defeat of the Germans near Moscow.
The author of the melody, Jerzy Peterburgski, was never in St Petersburg or Leningrad, despite his sonorous name. He lived in Poland, wrote popular songs (e.g. The Weary Sun Tango) and in 1939, when the Soviet Union attacked Poland, he found himself in the occupied territories by chance. He was not imprisoned but, on the contrary, was appointed head of the Belarusian National Jazz Orchestra. After the war he managed to leave for Argentina. And only in 1967 he returned to Poland. Where he was buried.