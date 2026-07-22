Interesting and Humour - page 4647

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Uladzimir Izerski:

And the look of a cold-blooded executioner.

Kezzin loves those types. Check out the pictures on the website.

Tooth fairies

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Yuriy Zaytsev:

:-) it seems they were trying to fix something in the cons ( conservatory )


conservatory ?
 
Aleksei Stepanenko:


"Patients of psycho-neurological dispensary write letter to Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin".

Lovely title! I wonder what they wrote there.

whatever it says, but after reading such a letter, one will think out loud - "Morons ;)"
 
transcendreamer:

the orderly's face resembles a stereotypical fascist :) and the cross sort of hints too :) the author is clearly hinting at something...

he looks like Benito Mussolini
 
Aleksei Stepanenko:
Conservatory ?
:-) Do you know how to understand
 

I think in the next few years - there will be a great demand for architects, perhaps even embalming and nullification specialists

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

I think in the next few years - there will be a great demand for architects and embalming specialists

For the time being, the most relevant are specialists in subdermal injection of botulinum toxin microdoses and micropapulping

 
transcendreamer:

For now, the most relevant are specialists in subdermal botulinum toxin microdoses and micropapulation

those positions are already filled.
 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Kezzin loves these types. Check out the pictures on the website.

Tooth fairies.

Thanks for the tip. That's cool. Impressed by the talent.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Thanks for the tip. That's cool. Amazed at the talent.

it's not talent, but a sick imagination - it's quite easy to get mixed up, don't worry, many people get bitten by simpler things like "black square". thinking is something that cannot be comprehended by thinking, hence the schizophrenic "masterpieces".

Note that it is the viewer, not the author, who elevates it to the rank of a masterpiece, so who is more perverted, the author or the viewer?

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