Interesting and Humour - page 4647
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And the look of a cold-blooded executioner.
Kezzin loves those types. Check out the pictures on the website.
Tooth fairies
:-) it seems they were trying to fix something in the cons ( conservatory )
"Patients of psycho-neurological dispensary write letter to Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin".
Lovely title! I wonder what they wrote there.
the orderly's face resembles a stereotypical fascist :) and the cross sort of hints too :) the author is clearly hinting at something...
Conservatory ?
I think in the next few years - there will be a great demand for architects, perhaps even embalming and nullification specialists
I think in the next few years - there will be a great demand for architects and embalming specialists
For the time being, the most relevant are specialists in subdermal injection of botulinum toxin microdoses and micropapulping
For now, the most relevant are specialists in subdermal botulinum toxin microdoses and micropapulation
Kezzin loves these types. Check out the pictures on the website.
Tooth fairies.
Thanks for the tip. That's cool. Impressed by the talent.
Thanks for the tip. That's cool. Amazed at the talent.
it's not talent, but a sick imagination - it's quite easy to get mixed up, don't worry, many people get bitten by simpler things like "black square". thinking is something that cannot be comprehended by thinking, hence the schizophrenic "masterpieces".
Note that it is the viewer, not the author, who elevates it to the rank of a masterpiece, so who is more perverted, the author or the viewer?