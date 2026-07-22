Interesting and Humour - page 1829
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The first Russian smartphone with two displays!
YotaDevices has unveiled the first Russian smartphone with innovative technical solutions YotaPhone. This was announced by the press service of Rostechnologii. The first copy of the device was presented today from the hands of Sergey Chemezov, head of Rostec, to Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.
The smartphone is equipped with two displays. One is a colour touchscreen, the other is based on E-ink technology. The presentation and launch of YotaPhone will take place simultaneously in the Russian and European markets. YotaPhone in Russia will cost 19 thousand 990 rubles, and in EMEA - 499 euro.
For 20 rubles, only enthusiasts and techno-geeks will buy it. Ordinary people will not buy it.
Meet the first Russian smartphone with two displays!
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I had little faith that they could bring a smartphone to sales. Good for them.
There is no big problem in bringing it to sales. The problem is paying off the project.
), the news deserves a place in the "humour" section.
Yotamor :))
I had little faith that the smart could make it to sales. They're good-looking.
By today's smartphone market standards, that's a very long time.
That's where you're wrong. Not "very", but "oh-so-very".
That's where you're wrong. It's not "very," it's "oh-so-very."