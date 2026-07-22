Interesting and Humour - page 3399

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Illusions
Лишние руки, мужья-двойники, выход души из тела и другие иллюзии восприятия
Лишние руки, мужья-двойники, выход души из тела и другие иллюзии восприятия
  • nr.news-republic.com
В правой руке Джекилл, в левой руке Хайд. Синдром чужой руки В 1900-х годах к немецкому неврологу Курту Гольдштейну обратилась женщина, которая очень боялась, что её во сне задушит собственная левая рука. Как оказалось, за некоторое время до этого пациентка перенесла инсульт. Судя по всему, кровоснабжение нарушилось в правом полушарии её мозга...
 
Alexandr Saprykin:

Yes, that's the mood:

 
Denis Sartakov:

Yes, that's the mood:

Is it the gallows?
 
Дмитрий:
Is that a gallows?
"What do you think?" ...
 
Denis Sartakov:
"what do you think?" ...
In form, they are.
 
Дмитрий:
The shape is them.
that's right, who are they for ? any opinion, any guess ?
 
Denis Sartakov:
That's right, but who are they for? Any opinions or guesses?

From here

Officials put up gallows-like structures, but did not think it would scare the locals.

Residents of the capital's Lublino district are disturbed by a terrible picture: on 7 November, stationary wooden structures resembling very much the medieval gallows appeared in one of the courtyards. Lubliners are now guessing what they are. Either it's Halloween leftovers, or the local authorities are really preparing an execution show.

Life has looked into the situation and is now ready to reassure the residents of Lublino. Officials of the local government were ready for questions

- This is the 12th residential district of Lublino, in the vicinity of Maryinskiy Park. They are putting pergolas for flowers in the pedestrian zone there. And they are not finished yet," the Lublino City Council told Life, citing the deputy mayor Elena Polukhova. - These are mounts for climbing plants.

 
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История парадоксального успеха мотоцикла "Урал" за границей
История парадоксального успеха мотоцикла "Урал" за границей
  • fishki.net
Ирбитский мотоциклетный (ИМЗ) с успехом отгружает мотоциклы "Урал" в США, Канаду, Японию и многие другие страны мира. Хотя с российским заводом на самом деле не все так хорошо, как кажется (производство все-таки небольшое, рентабельность вряд ли высокая), тем не менее в "Уралмото" работают талантливые руководители и маркетологи. Как с успехом...
 
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С 2017 года заправки Tesla станут платными
С 2017 года заправки Tesla станут платными
  • 2016.11.07
  • Вадим Рощин
  • life.ru
Компания Tesla Motors, производящая электромобили, сообщила о том, что с 2017 года фирменные заправки Supercharger станут платными для покупателей новых электрокаров Tesla. Соответствующее сообщение размещено на интернет-портале Tesla Motors. Клиенты, заказавшие электрокары в 2017 году, получат карты, по которым будет бесплатно предоставлено...
 
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Нацбанк Украины запретил использовать в стране Qiwi и «Яндекс.Деньги»
Нацбанк Украины запретил использовать в стране Qiwi и «Яндекс.Деньги»
  • 2016.11.07
  • iz.ru
Нацбанк Украины запретил использовать в стране платежные системы четырех торговых марок — Webmoney, «Яндекс.Деньги», Qiwi Wallet, Wallet one («Единый кошелек»). Об этом сообщил телеканал UBR со ссылкой на телеграмму регулятора. Основанием для решения стало то, что платежные системы не согласовали с Нацбанком правила использования электронных...
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