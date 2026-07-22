Interesting and Humour - page 3399
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Yes, that's the mood:
Yes, that's the mood:
Is that a gallows?
"what do you think?" ...
The shape is them.
That's right, but who are they for? Any opinions or guesses?
From here
Officials put up gallows-like structures, but did not think it would scare the locals.
Residents of the capital's Lublino district are disturbed by a terrible picture: on 7 November, stationary wooden structures resembling very much the medieval gallows appeared in one of the courtyards. Lubliners are now guessing what they are. Either it's Halloween leftovers, or the local authorities are really preparing an execution show.
Life has looked into the situation and is now ready to reassure the residents of Lublino. Officials of the local government were ready for questions
- This is the 12th residential district of Lublino, in the vicinity of Maryinskiy Park. They are putting pergolas for flowers in the pedestrian zone there. And they are not finished yet," the Lublino City Council told Life, citing the deputy mayor Elena Polukhova. - These are mounts for climbing plants.