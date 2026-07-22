Interesting and Humour - page 3899
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Bezviz.
Borispol airport, Kiev.
Flight to Budapest, landing.
Bezviz.
Borispol airport, Kiev.
Flight to Budapest.
Hutorians are flying lard).
Are you upset that they don't sell valenki and matryoshka dolls?
Have you seen the news on NTV right now?
Looking for confirmation of whether or not it's staged... Nothing so far... I think it's staged...
Are you upset that they don't sell valenki and matryoshka dolls?
Not at all, on the contrary, I'm happy for them that there is such an opportunity. People have to survive somehow.
That's right! The best survival strategy is to fly to Bucharest!
The Maldives is better, of course, but Bucharest is fun too.
Have you seen the news on NTV?
I'm looking for confirmation whether it's staged or not... Nothing so far... It's probably staged...
Got it.
Less than half an hour ago a TV correspondent was telling about a good Airborne Forces holiday, they were showing a fountain, former Airborne (servicemen) were bathing in the fountain, prams around, children, pensioners near the fountain. The correspondent said that nobody celebrated this happy holiday the way the Airborne Troops did. And after these words, one man went up to him and hit him in the cheekbone, so that he recoiled... The picture was taken off the TV...
It was either a fight or it was quiet...
You shouldn't have filmed the fountain on TV!
-------------------
It's Railwaymen's Day on Sunday, by the way... and there's rails and sleepers...
That's right! The best survival strategy is to fly to Bucharest!
The Maldives is better, of course, but Bucharest is fun too.
The lard is expensive there, the journey will pay for itself and there will still be a profit.
How much is lard in Bucharest?
How much is lard in Bucharest?