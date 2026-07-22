Interesting and Humour - page 3899

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Bezviz.

Borispol airport, Kiev.

Flight to Budapest, landing.


 
Дмитрий:

Bezviz.

Borispol airport, Kiev.

Flight to Budapest.


Hutorians flew lard to sell it).
 
khorosh:
Hutorians are flying lard).

Are you upset that they don't sell valenki and matryoshka dolls?

 

Have you seen the news on NTV right now?
Looking for confirmation of whether or not it's staged... Nothing so far... I think it's staged...

 
Дмитрий:

Are you upset that they don't sell valenki and matryoshka dolls?

Not at all, on the contrary, I am happy for them that such an opportunity has arisen. People have to survive somehow.
 
khorosh:
Not at all, on the contrary, I'm happy for them that there is such an opportunity. People have to survive somehow.

That's right! The best survival strategy is to fly to Bucharest!

The Maldives is better, of course, but Bucharest is fun too.

 
Sergey Golubev:

Have you seen the news on NTV?
I'm looking for confirmation whether it's staged or not... Nothing so far... It's probably staged...


Got it.
Less than half an hour ago a TV correspondent was telling about a good Airborne Forces holiday, they were showing a fountain, former Airborne (servicemen) were bathing in the fountain, prams around, children, pensioners near the fountain. The correspondent said that nobody celebrated this happy holiday the way the Airborne Troops did. And after these words, one man went up to him and hit him in the cheekbone, so that he recoiled... The picture was taken off the TV...

It was either a fight or it was quiet...
You shouldn't have filmed the fountain on TV!

-------------------

It's Railwaymen's Day on Sunday, by the way... and there's rails and sleepers...

 
Дмитрий:

That's right! The best survival strategy is to fly to Bucharest!

The Maldives is better, of course, but Bucharest is fun too.

The lard is expensive there, the trip will pay for itself and you'll still make a profit.
 
khorosh:
The lard is expensive there, the journey will pay for itself and there will still be a profit.

How much is lard in Bucharest?

 
Дмитрий:

How much is lard in Bucharest?

In any case, disproportionately more than in the farmstead.
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