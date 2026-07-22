Interesting and Humour - page 4141
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Wrong! It's like this:
Sell Bitcoin. Expensive!
How much for 1kg?
How much per kilo?
According to the rates on the stock exchange.
Wrong! It's like this:
Sell Bitcoin. Expensive!
Then: buy bitcoin - cheap.
"Do you remember how it all started?"
Today, 3 January, marks exactly nine years since the world's very first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. It was on this day, 3 January 2009 at 18:15, that the first Bitcoin genesis block was generated.
The first block contained 50 Bitcoins. Which were mined by Satoshi Nakamoto on his own computer. It is worth noting that the hash of the first Bitcoins consists in part of the text "The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks". This phrase is a reference to the title of an article in The Times. This publication was dedicated to the UK finance minister, Alistair Darling. In the midst of the 2008 crisis, he was forced to expand a bailout programme for banks that might have gone bankrupt in the crisis.
The price of Bitcoin to the dollar was first published on 5 October 2009 on the New Liberty Standard website. At the time, $1 was valued at 1309 Bitcoins. The price was calculated using the formula: The average power consumed by the processor was multiplied by the cost of electricity in the US and divided by the number of Bitcoins the site creator's computer was generating.
However, the first transaction in the BTC\USD pair took place only 6 months later. Bitcoin was sold for fiat money on 25 April 2010. 1,000 BTC were sold at $0.3 per Bitcoin.
"Do You Remember How It All Began"
Today, 3 January, marks exactly nine years since the world's very first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. It was on this day, 3 January 2009 at 18:15, that the first Bitcoin genesis block was generated.
The first block contained 50 Bitcoins. Which were mined by Satoshi Nakamoto on his own computer. It is worth noting that the hash of the first Bitcoins consists in part of the text "The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks". This phrase is a reference to the title of an article in The Times. This publication was dedicated to the UK finance minister, Alistair Darling. In the midst of the 2008 crisis, he was forced to expand a bailout programme for banks that might have gone bankrupt in the crisis.
The price of Bitcoin to the dollar was first published on 5 October 2009 on the New Liberty Standard website. At the time, $1 was valued at 1309 Bitcoins. The price was calculated using the formula: The average power consumed by the processor was multiplied by the cost of electricity in the US and divided by the number of Bitcoins the site creator's computer was generating.
However, the first transaction in the BTC\USD pair took place only 6 months later. Bitcoin was sold for fiat money on 25 April 2010. 1,000 BTC were sold at $0.3 per Bitcoin.
great price! ready to take...
For those who keep typing dates from 2017 on automatic, a simple and effective way to finally move into the new year )))
- Son, have you been eating?
- Actually, I'm married...
- That's why I'm asking.
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Good morning.
Went to the aqua centre yesterday - we were in a fairy tale:
Yesterday we went to the aqua centre - it was a fairy tale:
It's a springtime fairy tale too, even though it's January)
It's a springtime fairy tale too, even though it's January.)
Well...
I'm sick and tired of 30 degrees below zero.