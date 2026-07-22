Interesting and Humour - page 87
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Facts about London and the UK through the eyes of a Russian
Where are you going? Give me the cheese, you bastard.
And then there's a hole :o).
He shouldn't have regurgitated it. Glass is not digestible and a couple of hours later the horror would have been much cooler
Uh... translate
There is a joke about Ukrainians, I won't reproduce it all, but the gist is this:
Talking in the compartment of the train, ..., a Ukrainian is fed up with the Russians having everything better and more
he takes out a watermelon, and the Russian asks what's that?
Ukrainian - augr (gooseberry), and it is still wild (not calibrated).