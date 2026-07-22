Interesting and Humour - page 87

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Mischek:
Facts about London and the UK through the eyes of a Russian
Nod is fighting this page.
 
 
Mischek:

And that's the hole :o)
 

Where are you going? Give me the cheese, you bastard.


 
Urain:
And then there's a hole :o).
Uh... translate.
 

He shouldn't have regurgitated it. Glass is not digestible and a couple of hours later the horror would have been much cooler


 
Mischek:
Uh... translate

There is a joke about Ukrainians, I won't reproduce it all, but the gist is this:

Talking in the compartment of the train, ..., a Ukrainian is fed up with the Russians having everything better and more

he takes out a watermelon, and the Russian asks what's that?

Ukrainian - augr (gooseberry), and it is still wild (not calibrated).

 
 
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