Interesting and Humour - page 4343
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Really uplifting:https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=72&v=e4K8chNI2RI
The most important thing about keeping happy is that the money arrives on time))))
A firecracker and a fridge
A firecracker and a fridge
what's the humour? or interesting. dynamite would be better.
well, the humour is that a lot of people don't understand what an explosion is in the physical sense, everyone thinks that a firecracker is just a dabble, not an explosion
Well, the humour is that many people don't understand what an explosion is in the physical sense, they think a firecracker is just a dabble, not an explosion.
I see, he didn't realise it was small and he obviously didn't expect such an effect.
The fridge is empty anyway...
Heir
This is my workspace at the moment, and this is day three
Hopefully in a week it will be over in one room
The job doesn't seem to be dusty ))))))))))))
The job doesn't seem to be dusty ))))))))))))
He's a programmer in disguise, but in reality he rolls bankers' corpses into concrete walls ;)