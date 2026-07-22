Interesting and Humour - page 4343

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Investing shares in Pyaterochka
 
Vitaly Murlenko:
Really uplifting:https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=72&v=e4K8chNI2RI

The most important thing about keeping happy is that the money arrives on time))))

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ze8o41i2.jpg  67 kb
 


A firecracker and a fridge

 
Igor Makanu:


A firecracker and a fridge

what's the humour? or interesting. dynamite would have been better put in.
 
Lazar Buga:
what's the humour? or interesting. dynamite would be better.

well, the humour is that a lot of people don't understand what an explosion is in the physical sense, everyone thinks that a firecracker is just a dabble, not an explosion

 
Igor Makanu:

Well, the humour is that many people don't understand what an explosion is in the physical sense, they think a firecracker is just a dabble, not an explosion.

I see, he didn't realise it was small and he obviously didn't expect such an effect.

The fridge is empty anyway...

 

Heir

Heir

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

This is my workspace at the moment, and this is day three

Hopefully in a week it will be over in one room


The job doesn't seem to be dusty ))))))))))))

 
transcendreamer:

The job doesn't seem to be dusty ))))))))))))

He's a programmer in disguise, but in reality he rolls bankers' corpses into concrete walls ;)

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