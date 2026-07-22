Interesting and Humour - page 1016
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Personal secretary
Salary asks from 90,000 roubles. It is clear what is included))
Personal secretary
Salary asks from 90,000 roubles. It is clear what is included))
No, well,"also completed an advanced training course in human resources."
are boring the hell out of me.
Abolk:
We recognise it. It's the Wolverine in real life.
No. 3 of the top 10