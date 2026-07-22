Interesting and Humour - page 1016

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Personal secretary

Salary asks from 90,000 roubles. It is clear what is included))

 
i_logic:

Personal secretary

Salary asks from 90,000 roubles. It is clear what is included))

No, well,"also graduated from advanced courses in human resources management".
 
Mischek:
No, well,"also completed an advanced training course in human resources."
They're always on my promotional blog with these courses, it's annoying. I wanted to leave them a message saying, "You'd better take care of your looks rather than your skills, or you won't be able to show off your skills with those faces," but they don't allow comments.
 
i_logic:
are boring the hell out of me.
))))
 
 
 
 

Abolk:


We recognise it. It's the Wolverine in real life.

No. 3 of the top 10


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