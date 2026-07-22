Interesting and Humour - page 1042

New comment
 

What 2000 calories looks like

 

it's day fifty-four of the month of February

 

But there is good news. Yesterday in Madrid, after a demonstration, the International Olympic Committee added a new sport to the list of Sochi Olympics - Russian multisport.

Unfortunately, there was no snow in Madrid. In Sochi, each of the athletes will also be wearing skis.

 

Free the parrots!

 

Andryukha, 2-0 in your favour (( The world has gone crazy

Cyprus introduces self-appointed currency

A country experiencing an acute economic crisis is launching bitcoin ATMs.

// I wonder what trick bitcoins will use to live a cash life.

 
Mischek:

it's day fifty-four of the month of February

And you're still waiting? Even the eternal Jew is dead, the crab is a winner, there's nothing to wait for, there's definitely not going to be a spring.

And the Mayans told you.

 
Urain:

And you are still waiting? even the eternal Jew is dead, the crab is a winner, there is nothing to wait for, there will definitely be no spring.

And the Mayans told you.

 
Mischek:

That is, phe can be taken out of brackets (as a common multiplier)

fe*(vrul, vrart, vrul, vraj, vrun, vrul...)

 
Urain:

That is, phe can be taken out of brackets (as a common multiplier)

fe*(vrul, vrart, vrul, vraj, vryun, vryul...)

be more careful, Uncle Kolya, then take out the "vr" too.)
 
Urain:

That is, phe can be taken out of brackets (as a common multiplier)

fe*(vrul, vrart, vrul, vraj, vrun, vrul...)

After vravgusta you get complicated. )))
1...103510361037103810391040104110421043104410451046104710481049...4979
New comment