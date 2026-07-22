Interesting and Humour - page 1042
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What 2000 calories looks like
it's day fifty-four of the month of February
But there is good news. Yesterday in Madrid, after a demonstration, the International Olympic Committee added a new sport to the list of Sochi Olympics - Russian multisport.
Unfortunately, there was no snow in Madrid. In Sochi, each of the athletes will also be wearing skis.
Free the parrots!
Andryukha, 2-0 in your favour (( The world has gone crazy
Cyprus introduces self-appointed currency
A country experiencing an acute economic crisis is launching bitcoin ATMs.
// I wonder what trick bitcoins will use to live a cash life.
it's day fifty-four of the month of February
And you're still waiting? Even the eternal Jew is dead, the crab is a winner, there's nothing to wait for, there's definitely not going to be a spring.
And the Mayans told you.
And you are still waiting? even the eternal Jew is dead, the crab is a winner, there is nothing to wait for, there will definitely be no spring.
And the Mayans told you.
That is, phe can be taken out of brackets (as a common multiplier)
fe*(vrul, vrart, vrul, vraj, vrun, vrul...)
That is, phe can be taken out of brackets (as a common multiplier)
fe*(vrul, vrart, vrul, vraj, vryun, vryul...)
That is, phe can be taken out of brackets (as a common multiplier)
fe*(vrul, vrart, vrul, vraj, vrun, vrul...)