Interesting and Humour - page 323

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Mischek:

Robots, they are so different

Trust Technology Japan offers the market a cute pet - a robotic cockroach. If the last cockroach - thanks to progressive insecticides - has been around for too long and you're already bored, you can get the Gokiraji for $20. The insect has legitimate wings, six legs - and for some reason a light bulb on the back, like a firefly. Gokiraji is controlled by a remote control and obediently runs wherever you tell it to go: to greet guests, to please your wife in the kitchen, etc.

It's perfect for scaring the girls! It will be a shriek!)))
 
The Indians are making a movie.
 
 
Mischek:

If there's no fish, there'll be kebab

The fisherman said thoughtfully:)
 
 
 
 
Here 's an interesting article on"Why the security forces got a pay rise" .
 
 

Lowa

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