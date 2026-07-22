Interesting and Humour - page 323
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Robots, they are so different
Trust Technology Japan offers the market a cute pet - a robotic cockroach. If the last cockroach - thanks to progressive insecticides - has been around for too long and you're already bored, you can get the Gokiraji for $20. The insect has legitimate wings, six legs - and for some reason a light bulb on the back, like a firefly. Gokiraji is controlled by a remote control and obediently runs wherever you tell it to go: to greet guests, to please your wife in the kitchen, etc.
If there's no fish, there'll be kebab
Lowa