Interesting and Humour - page 158

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Mischek:

18+

Super formula, we should make an indicator!

 

Mischek:

18+

FAQ:

Super formula, you have to make an indicator!

I thought it was a gimmick, but no, it works.

2FAQ : On Integer's engine, with parameter tuning.

Let's help hopes find flesh! Ahem...


 
 
 

Skolkovo. First successes.

 
 
F1_:

What a mess!!! - That's just plain ugly.
 
F1_:
The imagination of the "authors" (the writer and the quitter) deserves serious treatment.
 
 
F1_:
Dear! This is the "Interesting and Humour" thread - your horny and feeble-minded posts about feces and your fellow "conchpipes" are totally uninteresting and out of place.
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