Interesting and Humour - page 192
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There is no need to reinvent the wheel on this issue. The introduction of the institution of provocation and the declaration of expenditures would change the situation for the better.
A good suggestion, and most importantly with little blood, where the only guarantee is that the inspectors will not be bought.
One text message "tomorrow you have an inspection" is enough, and the whole institution of inspectors can be thrown in the trash.
Again we have gone round in a circle, but who will check the inspectors?
What specific humour. I didn't even immediately know where to laugh :)
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There is already a large amount of camera stuffing, in Moscow the system reads blank ballots as votes for one candidate, etc.
Tomorrow everyone will be to blame except the authorities