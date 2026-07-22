Interesting and Humour - page 2792

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Pavel Gotkevitch:

It's happening!

Humanity is finally rid of the onerous affliction of tying shoelaces!

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/914635363/xpand-lacing-system?ref=fundedtoday&ref=Funded%20Today&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=54.fnd.to

What's the point of swapping shoelaces for elastic bands?
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:

It's happening!

Humanity is finally rid of the burdensome affliction of tying shoelaces!

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/914635363/xpand-lacing-system?ref=fundedtoday&ref=Funded%20Today&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=54.fnd.to

The problem of shoelaces has long been solved by a stool in the hallway.
 
Nikolay Khrushchev:
the point of changing the laces to rubber bands?
It's quick, convenient, with a guarantee that nothing will get untied or torn at the most inopportune moment.

Just imagine: a man stepped on the untied shoelace, stumbled, fell on the tracks, and there is so inopportune passing tram ...

Remember hapless Berlioz in Bulgakov's "The Master and Margarita"? Likewise :-)

P.S. To be fair, let me make it clear: Berlioz fell on the tram rails not because of his shoelace, but because of sunflower oil, spilled by his maid, Annushka.

Dmitry Fedoseev:
The problem of shoelaces was solved long ago with a stool in the hallway.
Practical, but not aesthetic... and with sciatica it's a pain in the ass :-)
 

Artificial Intelligence has successfully passed university entrance exams

Искусственный интеллект успешно справился со сдачей вступительных экзаменов в университет » DailyTechInfo - Новости науки и технологий, новинки техники.
Искусственный интеллект успешно справился со сдачей вступительных экзаменов в университет » DailyTechInfo - Новости науки и технологий, новинки техники.
  • dailytechinfo.org
Специализированная система искусственного интеллекта, созданная программистами и учеными из японского Национального института информатики (National Institute of Informatics), сдала многодисциплинарный университетский вступительный экзамен. При прохождении этого стандартизованного теста система набрала 511 баллов из 950 возможных, для сравнения...
 
Yuri Evseenkov:

Artificial Intelligence has successfully passed university entrance exams

511 points, that's like a failing grade for a high school student.
 
Alexey Busygin:
511 points, that's like a D for a schoolboy
 
Nikolay Khrushchev:
the point of replacing laces with elastic bands?

I replaced the laces with elastic bands a few years ago.

 

China rules!

In March this year, the 57-storey Mini Sky City skyscraper was assembled in Changsha in 2.5 weeks. The building houses 800 flats and offices for four thousand employees.

And in Beijing, they took 43 hours to dismantle the old bridge and assemble a new six-lane road bridge.


 
Pavel Gotkevitch:

China rules!

In March this year, the 57-storey Mini Sky City skyscraper was assembled in Changsha in 2.5 weeks. The building houses 800 flats and offices for four thousand employees.

And in Beijing, they took 43 hours to take apart the old bridge and put together a new six-lane highway bridge.

The guys are quick, when everything is well thought out, the work goes much faster.
 
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