Interesting and Humour - page 2792
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It's happening!
Humanity is finally rid of the onerous affliction of tying shoelaces!
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/914635363/xpand-lacing-system?ref=fundedtoday&ref=Funded%20Today&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=54.fnd.to
It's happening!
Humanity is finally rid of the burdensome affliction of tying shoelaces!
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/914635363/xpand-lacing-system?ref=fundedtoday&ref=Funded%20Today&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=54.fnd.to
the point of changing the laces to rubber bands?
Just imagine: a man stepped on the untied shoelace, stumbled, fell on the tracks, and there is so inopportune passing tram ...
Remember hapless Berlioz in Bulgakov's "The Master and Margarita"? Likewise :-)
P.S. To be fair, let me make it clear: Berlioz fell on the tram rails not because of his shoelace, but because of sunflower oil, spilled by his maid, Annushka.
The problem of shoelaces was solved long ago with a stool in the hallway.
Artificial Intelligence has successfully passed university entrance exams
Artificial Intelligence has successfully passed university entrance exams
511 points, that's like a D for a schoolboy
the point of replacing laces with elastic bands?
I replaced the laces with elastic bands a few years ago.
China rules!And in Beijing, they took 43 hours to dismantle the old bridge and assemble a new six-lane road bridge.
In March this year, the 57-storey Mini Sky City skyscraper was assembled in Changsha in 2.5 weeks. The building houses 800 flats and offices for four thousand employees.
China rules!And in Beijing, they took 43 hours to take apart the old bridge and put together a new six-lane highway bridge.
In March this year, the 57-storey Mini Sky City skyscraper was assembled in Changsha in 2.5 weeks. The building houses 800 flats and offices for four thousand employees.