Interesting and Humour - page 2279

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Apple presentation at WWDC 14 in Russian



 

Good morning

--------

Shufutinsky
I'm going to stop


 
 

Man is not the most fortunate mutation of an ape

- We send politicians who win elections straight to prison.
- What's that for?

- A big time saver.

 
The collapse of the American empire. A look from the inside.
Коллапс американской империи. Взгляд изнутри. | Страница 3 | Знаки исполнения времён
Коллапс американской империи. Взгляд изнутри. | Страница 3 | Знаки исполнения времён
  • 2014.06.03
  • www.f7x.ru
Начинает доходить и до тех, кто в танке. Текст взят с американского блога. Крис Хеджес 2 апреля 2009 года Ежедневные потери тысяч рабочих мест неизбежно превратят наш экономический кризис в кризис политический. Уличные протесты, забастовки и бунты, поразившие Францию, Турцию, Грецию, Украину, Россию, Латвию, Литвы, Болгарию и Исландию...
 
newdigital:
The collapse of the American empire. An insider's view.
Can you tell me what year it is?
 
The article is a little out of date ... but - wait for it ...
 

2013

Stepan Demura. Interview.
The collapse of the US economy


 
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