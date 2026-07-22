Interesting and Humour - page 2279
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Apple presentation at WWDC 14 in Russian
Good morning
--------Shufutinsky
I'm going to stop
Man is not the most fortunate mutation of an ape- We send politicians who win elections straight to prison.
- What's that for?
- A big time saver.
The collapse of the American empire. An insider's view.
2013Stepan Demura. Interview.
The collapse of the US economy