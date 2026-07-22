Interesting and Humour - page 4049
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If you feel yourself in the skin of an animal, you won't want to go back to the den of men of reason.
Human beings are social creatures, only a few can feel comfortable being alone with themselves for long periods of time. Therefore, most will be back )
In other news.
There is a bid for a printing press $, and there are doers. The price, in total, is $30.
All animal species that have survived to this day deserve respect. It is possible that we will disappear as a species with our gonor and they will remain! Reptiloids were before us sentient beings and will continue to be after us because they have a more powerful immune system. And the intelligence we have acquired can play a cruel trick on us. Unreasonable" ones, from our point of view, have everything assigned optimally by nature to live, leave descendants and think about nothing. If you feel yourself in the skin of an animal, you will not want to go back to the lair of reasonable people.
You can't prove it to some people until they get a beating, it's their habit, whatever they do, they have no opinion of their own and it is not good for them to think.
"...Enter through the narrow gate; for the gate is wide and the way is easy that leads to destruction; many go through it..." This says that you don't have to look at everyone, everyone is responsible for his own deeds.
Respectfully.
I don't even want to get into the meaning of what was written. Personally for me the comparison to reptiles, even those of extraterrestrial origin, is an insult.
I implore you to stay human.
Why is it over? And this?
The man just has a sense of humour == NULL. Poor guy...
If we are talking about the Bible, in the context of overthrowing society's established postulates, it is good that it did not say how the earth stands on three Whales. Otherwise, the old myth was shattered, to pieces. And climbing the highest mountains of the world, climbers have not found Zeus. With the development of aviation and after the conquest of space, they have not found anyone in the heavens, although they have long broadcast and claimed the existence of a certain inhabited space beyond the firmament. Myths of legend are easily shattered with every scientific advance - a discovery.
The earth on three whales is not about mammals.
Eratosthenes of Cyrene (Greek Ἐρατοσθένης; 276 BC to 194 BC.)
"In close connection with astronomy is the work of Eratosthenes, consisting in determining the length of the meridian..."
(Relying on the work of Aristotle)
The earth on three whales is not about mammals.
Eratosthenes of Cyrene (Greek Ἐρατοσθένης; 276 BC -194 BC.)
"In close connection with astronomy is the work of Eratosthenes, consisting in determining the length of the meridian..."
(Relying on the work of Aristotle)
As always in your posts, not a word about whales. Can we be more specific?
As always in your posts, not a word about whales. Can we be more specific?
Andrei Kiselev can probably tell us more about whales in the Christian tradition. (This is the place in the Bible where Jonah is mentioned).
And I mean that the round earth was known before the creation of the Bible.
ps Faith, Hope, Love.
Father, Son, Holy Spirit.
Allegory is this. The threefold beginning.
About whales in the Christian tradition, Andrei Kiselev is probably a better writer. (This is the place in the Bible where Jonah is mentioned).
I mean, the round earth was known before the Bible was created.
ps Faith, Hope, Love.
Father, Son, Holy Spirit.
It is an allegory. A trinity of beginnings.
How is that? Faith is Daddy and Nadia is Son?