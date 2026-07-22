Interesting and Humour - page 1386
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According to Znak.com, the Facebook and VKontakte social media communities "Yekaterinburg - Capital" posted a post from a certain fictional "supporter Anya, 24":
"I suddenly noticed that I have not been afraid to walk around night-time Yekaterinburg in a couple of years. Somehow I got the confidence that the city was safe, no one would molest or rape me. It is so nice... Few people, the street lamps are lit, it's fresh and insanely beautiful. Especially after the rain," she wrote.
Below the post there was a photo of Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen Stormborn, the mother of dragons in the hit series Game of Thrones.
Social media users immediately pointed out the discrepancy and ironically reported it to the Capital PR community.
"Who's going to rape her, she's got a dragon!
"The only question that remains is, why was she only able to walk around in peace after the second season? I see, in the first season the dragons were quite small!"
"Well yeah, you can't put Sasha Grey down, everyone recognises her."
"It seems that, as usual, Moscow's out-of-state political technologists, who had already been kicked out of all the decent places for lack of intelligence and diligence, were sent to Yekaterinburg - so they got screwed".
Various demotivators appeared, such as "Freddy Krueger is no longer afraid to walk the streets at night either".
Kickstarter has defected to GMO opponents
From the diary of an Iraqi partisan:
"Monday. We knocked the Americans out of Um Qasr. Captured the port and the oil derricks.
Tuesday. The Americans struck en masse and captured Um Qasr and the oil derricks.
Wednesday. Lukoil security showed up, argued at length and kicked us and the Americans out to fight in the desert... "
The world's largest payment system PayPal, which already has about a million users in Russia, will allow customers to pay for purchases at online shops in roubles from 17 September. It will also accept payments in Russian currency, transfer money to accounts of other users and withdraw them through bank accounts. Experts believe that the innovation will be especially useful for entrepreneurs who will be able to sell their goods to foreign platforms, such as eBay.
PayPal users will be able to cash out via Russian banks and sell goods on eBay
The world's largest payment system PayPal, which already has about a million users in Russia, will allow customers to pay for purchases at online shops in roubles from 17 September. It will also accept payments in Russian currency, transfer money to accounts of other users and withdraw them through bank accounts. Experts believe that the innovation will be especially useful for entrepreneurs who will be able to sell their goods on foreign platforms, such as eBay.
http://top.rbc.ru/society/16/08/2013/870358.shtml
Visitors to the People's Park of Luohe have become suspicious that the zoo's animals have been switched.
A mother and son who recently visited a Chinese zoo were very surprised to find that a Tibetan Mastiff dog was hiding behind an enclosure with a sign saying 'African lion'. According to reports by Time, the owner of the animal was a zoo employee.
The paper reports that the dog in the lion enclosure was not the only case of animal swapping at People's Park of Luohe. The wolf was replaced by another dog, the caged snakes were replaced by rats, and the leopards were replaced by white foxes.
There has been no official explanation for the situation with the switched animals yet, but an employee said that the lion was sent to an animal rehabilitation centre. The Telegraph notes that the situation could be due to the fact that many Chinese zoos are trying to make money, as the Chinese government has decided that zoos must operate on a non-profit basis.