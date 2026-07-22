Interesting and Humour - page 2125

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Cambodian music band

Khmer Original Song - Terk Pnek Knong Kjol


 
newdigital:

The secret of Grebennikov's platform revealed

It's a very interesting topic. I'll be watching, but...

Watching videos directly from youtube is a frustration for me personally. I use it myself and recommend to everyone: freemake video downloader

 
moskitman:

It's a very interesting topic. I'll be watching, but...

Watching videos directly from youtube is a frustration for me personally. I use it myself and I recommend it to everyone: freemake video downloader

there is a version

link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fe9iryFk--A

add ss after the www. http://www.ssyoutube.com/watch?v=fe9iryFk--A

from there direct download links (supported sites below)

Медведь сорвал съемки
Медведь сорвал съемки
  • www.youtube.com
100 литров апельсиновой мякоти, надувной шар Зорб и дрессированный медведь... Казалось бы, что могло пойти не так? Все!
 

Pushcart



 

Good night



 
Silent:

there is this option

link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fe9iryFk--A

add ss after www. http://www.ssyoutube.com/watch?v=fe9iryFk--A

from there direct download links (supported sites below)

And I paid attention to the fact that my favourite program loads the "last mile" (DSL modem <-> ISP) by 100%, i.e. it downloads the video file at the highest possible speed (similar to torrent). This way the video arrives in a few times less time than the playback time.
I don't know if a simple download can "beat" this advantage.

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