Interesting and Humour - page 2125
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Cambodian music bandKhmer Original Song - Terk Pnek Knong Kjol
The secret of Grebennikov's platform revealed
It's a very interesting topic. I'll be watching, but...
Watching videos directly from youtube is a frustration for me personally. I use it myself and recommend to everyone: freemake video downloader
It's a very interesting topic. I'll be watching, but...
Watching videos directly from youtube is a frustration for me personally. I use it myself and I recommend it to everyone: freemake video downloader
there is a version
link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fe9iryFk--A
add ss after the www. http://www.ssyoutube.com/watch?v=fe9iryFk--A
from there direct download links (supported sites below)
Pushcart
Good night
there is this option
link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fe9iryFk--A
add ss after www. http://www.ssyoutube.com/watch?v=fe9iryFk--A
from there direct download links (supported sites below)
And I paid attention to the fact that my favourite program loads the "last mile" (DSL modem <-> ISP) by 100%, i.e. it downloads the video file at the highest possible speed (similar to torrent). This way the video arrives in a few times less time than the playback time.
I don't know if a simple download can "beat" this advantage.