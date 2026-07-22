Interesting and Humour - page 4265
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It doesn't look like May. It's more like September, the potato harvest...
That doesn't sound like May. It's more like September, the potato harvest...
:-) just an association.
I believe better times will come.
A quiet and humble life will bring more happiness than the pursuit of success and the constant anxiety that accompanies it,
that accompanies it.
Aquiet and humble life will bring more happiness than the pursuit of success and the constant anxiety that accompanies it,
that accompanies it.
A quiet and humble life will bring more happiness than the pursuit of success and the constant anxiety that accompanies it,
that accompanies it.
What's that? Not climbing into the windows of the women you love?
Living like the Rockefellers
Living like the Rockefellers.
selling assets: -this shoe was worn by a Rockefeller? yes!!! wear it and you'll live like one.
Living like the Rockefellers
Looked at some of the items - just rubbish. Only the sealed ones can value them, and most likely only value them from the fact that it belonged to the Rockefellers.
Looked at some of the items - just rubbish. Valued only by the sealed ones, and probably only valued because it belonged to the Rockefellers.
No, there's a nice duck collection... I'd like to put it in the manicured garden of a private home. I have no place to put such ducks, I live in a flat, though))