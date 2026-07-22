Interesting and Humour - page 4265

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Alexey Viktorov:

It doesn't look like May. It's more like September, the potato harvest...

This is the spring harvesting of winter potatoes.
 
Alexey Viktorov:

That doesn't sound like May. It's more like September, the potato harvest...

:-) just an association.


 

I believe better times will come.


 

A quiet and humble life will bring more happiness than the pursuit of success and the constant anxiety that accompanies it,

that accompanies it.


Алексей Ромашин
Алексей Ромашин
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ХИТРАЯ ЖОПА Однажды в Японии у Энштейна не оказалось денег на чаевые курьеру, и вместо этого он написал ему рецепт счастья. В тот момент Энштейн уже знал, что вскоре получит Нобелевскую премию, и,...
 
Denis Sartakov:

Aquiet and humble life will bring more happiness than the pursuit of success and the constant anxiety that accompanies it,

that accompanies it.



 
Denis Sartakov:

A quiet and humble life will bring more happiness than the pursuit of success and the constant anxiety that accompanies it,

that accompanies it.


What's that? Not climbing into the windows of the women you love?

 

Living like the Rockefellers

Жить как Рокфеллеры: в Нью-Йорке за $500 млн распродают имущество клана миллиардеров | ForbesLife | Forbes.ru
Жить как Рокфеллеры: в Нью-Йорке за $500 млн распродают имущество клана миллиардеров | ForbesLife | Forbes.ru
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В 1994 году Пегги и Дэвид Рокфеллеры завещали свою коллекцию музеям и благотворительным фондам. Уже после смерти Пегги в 2010-м Дэвид Рокфеллер принес клятву The Giving Pedge, передав все свое состояние на благотворительность. Инициаторами движения The Giving Pedge в Америке стали миллиардеры Билл Гейтс и Уорен Баффет, в России к клятве...
 
Alexandr Saprykin:

Living like the Rockefellers.

selling assets: -this shoe was worn by a Rockefeller? yes!!! wear it and you'll live like one.

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

Living like the Rockefellers

Looked at some of the items - just rubbish. Only the sealed ones can value them, and most likely only value them from the fact that it belonged to the Rockefellers.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Looked at some of the items - just rubbish. Valued only by the sealed ones, and probably only valued because it belonged to the Rockefellers.

No, there's a nice duck collection... I'd like to put it in the manicured garden of a private home. I have no place to put such ducks, I live in a flat, though))

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