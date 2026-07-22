Interesting and Humour - page 176
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Ple... why don't we have any good creatives?
Yolkin rules)
Too many potatoes, it's a lousy ear.
(How did I know there were too many potatoes?)
Anyway, why did you put a lot of potatoes in there?
I didn't put the potatoes in there, honestly.
It wasn't me who put the potatoes in, honestly.
Too many potatoes, it's a lousy ear.
(How did I know there were too many potatoes?)
like she's standing on it?