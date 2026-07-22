Interesting and Humour - page 176

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TheXpert:
Ple... why don't we have any good creatives?

Yolkin rules)

 
joo:

Too many potatoes, it's a lousy ear.

(How did I know there were too many potatoes?)

Anyway, why did you put too many potatoes in there?
 
Mischek:
Anyway, why did you put a lot of potatoes in there?

I didn't put the potatoes in there, honestly.

 
joo:

It wasn't me who put the potatoes in, honestly.

Then don't make it up.
 
 
joo:

Too many potatoes, it's a lousy ear.

(How did I know there were too many potatoes?)

like she's standing on it?
 
 
 
Mischek:
like she's standing on it?
Yeah. It's hardly standing on sawdust - it doesn't look like they want to smoke meat.
 
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