Interesting and Humour - page 1062

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i_logic:
Статья - класс! 

And here's an example ))))http://top.rbc.ru/politics/01/04/2013/851886.shtml

Happy 1st of April!

 
Mischek:
http://www.google.com.ua/intl/ru/landing/nose/
It's like they're getting the base ready for the release of the iPhon6 with a built-in scent generator.
 
Urain:
It's like they're preparing the base for the release of the iPhon6 with a built-in odour generator.

A generator ? in an iPhone ?

That's utopia.

 
 
Mischek:

A generator ? in an iPhone ?

this is utopia

Come on, it's stylish, it's pine.
 

And here ... New Year's Eve is outside, visibility is about 300 meters.

 
 
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