Interesting and Humour - page 1062
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i_logic:
Статья - класс!
And here's an example ))))http://top.rbc.ru/politics/01/04/2013/851886.shtml
Happy 1st of April!
http://www.google.com.ua/intl/ru/landing/nose/
It's like they're preparing the base for the release of the iPhon6 with a built-in odour generator.
A generator ? in an iPhone ?
That's utopia.
A generator ? in an iPhone ?
this is utopia
And here ... New Year's Eve is outside, visibility is about 300 meters.