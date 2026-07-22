Interesting and Humour - page 4951
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Normal interests are: women, money, alcohol. Everything
These are the interests of "animals", and not even interests, but instincts.
Cat Mama
--
And flowers
You also forgot the drugs. Don't thank me.
And mushrooms 😋
A cat walks into a cafe, orders coffee and a cake.
Why does the Miss Universe beauty pageant always have a representative of planet Earth win?
Because the jury is made up of Earthlings?
Because the jury is made up of Earthlings?